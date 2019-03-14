It's no secret that the DualShock 4's weak point is its analog sticks. The surfaces are slippery and domed, and the grip material isn't very durable. Some people also find them to be stiff. Thumb grips for your PlayStation 4 controller can help all of that. We've highlighted the best options here, from ones designed to give you an edge in first person shooters to entire collections of them that can be used more for matching your style or protecting it from wear and tear.

Go for the best

There are tons of thumb grips out there to consider, with many of them fitting like loose-fitting socks or not quite getting the "grip" part right. We're confident that these are the best thumb grips you can buy for your PlayStation 4 controller. KontrolFreek offers the best of the best, though. While pricey, the raised design and tight grip of the KontrolFreek Performance give you all the control and comfort you need, all the while protecting the material on the original analog sticks from wear and tear.

