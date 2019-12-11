Best Bands for TicWatch E2 and S2 Android Central 2019
The band on your TicWatch E2 or S2 should already be a good option in a lot of cases, but it's always a good idea to have some extra bands around when you want to switch things up. It isn't just about making a fashion statement. These bands will be useful in case of damage, or if you're looking for a more comfortable fit than what that you've got now.
Ideal for sporty users: MoKo TicWatch S2/E2 Perforated Silicone BandStaff pick
If you're a highly active individual, you'll appreciate these perforated silicone bands from MoKo. They come in four different color combinations and feature a unique airhole design for maximum breathability as you work out and go about your day. The metal parts are made with hypoallergenic nickel-free stainless steel, which means skin irritation will never be an issue.
Elegant and strong: Kartice TicWatch S2/E2 Leather Band
These elegant leather bands are available in black and brown leather with a strong stainless steel buckle. The best part is that this band is just as durable as it is fashionable. The eye-catching white stitching is a nice touch. You also have 360 days return and refund window for this band if you're not happy with it, though that seems highly unlikely.
Colorful and stylish: Lamshaw TicWatch S2/E2 Stainless Steel Metal Band
Coming in top-quality steel and three different colors — black, silver-black, and silver-rose gold — these replacement band will look fashionable no matter what color you choose. They'll fit wrists ranging from 5.71"-8.19" with size adjustments being made by adding or removing links. The Lamshaw band also features a double button folding clasp for maximum stability.
Rugged durability: Barton TicWatch S2/E2 Canvas Band
If you're looking for a watchband that's going to hold up against just about anything, look no further than these Barton canvas bands. They're made of premium cotton canvas that's soft yet durable. When it's time for a cleaning, you'll love the fact that they're machine washable. They're designed to fit wrists ranging from 5.75-8 inches.
Silky smooth: Kingbaas TicWatch S2/E2 Metal Stainless Steel Band
This sleek, lightweight stainless steel mesh band is crafted with an ultra-strong magnetic clasp to ensure it stays secure on your wrist. It's light enough to wear during workouts and stylish enough to wear to formal occasions. While the high-quality metal material supports basic water resistance, it's not recommended for wear in the shower or while swimming.
Lightweight flexibility: Veczom TicWatch S2/E2 Silicone Rubber Band
When you're constantly on the go, you need a band that can keep up with your busy routine rather than slow you down. These lightweight silicone rubber bands from Veczom will do the trick. The skin-friendly material ensures a flexible wearing experience and the two-tone color designs make it all the more unique so you stand out from the crowd.
Stripes for days: MoKo TicWatch S2/E2 Fine Woven Nylon Band
If stripes are your thing, you might be a fan of these nylon bands from MoKo. They come in five different color schemes and are made of premium material with moderate softness and fine craftwork that's both cozy and durable. The installation is easy with a single button and release pins. The stainless steel buckle keeps it firm on your wrist where it belongs. Did we mention the 18-month warranty?
Keep it solid: Barton TicWatch S2/E2 Soft Silicone Band
Maybe you like silicone as the material for your watchband, but you're not big on the two-tone or airhole designs. For that, there are these Barton soft silicone bands. Choose from over 10 different solid colors and enjoy a textured backing that prevents slippage and improves overall comfort and airflow. They're waterproof and washable as well. These are the perfect pick for active individuals.
Personalization at its finest
These are the best replacement bands for the TicWatch S2 and E2 that are comfortable to wear, give you plenty of room to breathe, provide you with top-notch durability, and — best of all — look good in the process. One band that does it all is the MoKo TicWatch E2/S2 Perforated Silicone Band. The pop of vibrant color is sure to turn heads, but it's more than a stylish accessory. Your skin will be free to breathe as you exercise and it'll never feel irritated thanks to the hypoallergenic materials.
If you're here because you need a more fashionable option than a silicone band can provide, you'll be pleased with the Lamshaw TicWatch S2/E2 Stainless Steel Metal Band. This is the one to choose if you've got a big night out on the town and want your wrist to be prepared for the occasion. You'll be able to choose the color that best matches your taste, too. If you want something soft but strong, go with the MoKo TicWatch S2/E2 Fine Woven Nylon Band. The colorful stripes are unique and the material is comfortable. What more could you need?
