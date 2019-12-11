Best Bands for TicWatch E2 and S2 Android Central 2019

The band on your TicWatch E2 or S2 should already be a good option in a lot of cases, but it's always a good idea to have some extra bands around when you want to switch things up. It isn't just about making a fashion statement. These bands will be useful in case of damage, or if you're looking for a more comfortable fit than what that you've got now.

Personalization at its finest

These are the best replacement bands for the TicWatch S2 and E2 that are comfortable to wear, give you plenty of room to breathe, provide you with top-notch durability, and — best of all — look good in the process. One band that does it all is the MoKo TicWatch E2/S2 Perforated Silicone Band. The pop of vibrant color is sure to turn heads, but it's more than a stylish accessory. Your skin will be free to breathe as you exercise and it'll never feel irritated thanks to the hypoallergenic materials.

If you're here because you need a more fashionable option than a silicone band can provide, you'll be pleased with the Lamshaw TicWatch S2/E2 Stainless Steel Metal Band. This is the one to choose if you've got a big night out on the town and want your wrist to be prepared for the occasion. You'll be able to choose the color that best matches your taste, too. If you want something soft but strong, go with the MoKo TicWatch S2/E2 Fine Woven Nylon Band. The colorful stripes are unique and the material is comfortable. What more could you need?

