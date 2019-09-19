Best Raspberry Pi Power Supply Android Central 2019
A Raspberry Pi is a delicate electronic instrument and that means you'll definitely need to provide it with the right kind of power. These power supplies will give your Pi the right amount of clean wholesome electrons so that you can do something really cool with them. Note that each Pi model has different power requirements, so check to make sure you're buying the right thing!
- Basic and perfect (v.4): CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply
- Mighty Mini (v. 4): IBERLS 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
- Kit and Kaboodle (v.4): Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case with 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
- Slimline (v. 3 B+): IBERLS USB Micro Charger
- World Power (v. 3 B+): ASHATA Power Supply for Raspberry Pi
- Moonlighting (v. 3 B+): NorthPada ASUS Tinker Board Power Supply
Basic and perfect (v.4): CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power SupplyStaff pick
CanaKit makes some of the most popular parts for the Raspberry Pi and this power supply is designed specifically for version 4. It's a perfect choice if you just need a way to keep things powered up.
Mighty Mini (v. 4): IBERLS 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
This power supply from IBERLS provides the regulated power your Raspberry Pi 4 needs and the adapter is up to 20% smaller than the competition. If you need to plug things in where space is at a premium, this is the one to buy.
Kit and Kaboodle (v.4): Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case with 5V 3A USB-C Power Supply
You need two things to get your Raspberry Pi 4 up and running: a power supply and a case. Why not buy everything in a bundle with a fan and heatsinks, too? Save time and save money!
Slimline (v. 3 B+): IBERLS USB Micro Charger
Slim is in. This slim power supply is perfect for a crowded power strip or under a desk. Plus, it comes in at a price to match its size.
World Power (v. 3 B+): ASHATA Power Supply for Raspberry Pi
This power supply works with any input voltage from 100 volts to 240, so it's built for traveling.
Moonlighting (v. 3 B+): NorthPada ASUS Tinker Board Power Supply
Originally built for the ASUS TinkerBoard, this power supply does double duty as the perfect Raspberry Pi power center.
The right stuff
It's important to buy the right type of power supply for your Raspberry Pi board. While something like the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply isn't going to fit the micro USB port on an older model, with adapters and determination anything is possible.
The consequences of supplying the wrong power can be dramatic — as in nothing works at all — or sporadic and low voltage can cause unknown errors because the board just doesn't get enough juice. Thankfully, it's very difficult to deliver too much power with a reputable power supply, which is why the one you have for your quick-charge capable phone shouldn't be used. Stick with a nice, friendly 5v and 3A for the 3 B+ or 3.5A for v. 4 and you won't have any issues.
