Best Raspberry Pi Power Supply Android Central 2019

A Raspberry Pi is a delicate electronic instrument and that means you'll definitely need to provide it with the right kind of power. These power supplies will give your Pi the right amount of clean wholesome electrons so that you can do something really cool with them. Note that each Pi model has different power requirements, so check to make sure you're buying the right thing!

The right stuff

It's important to buy the right type of power supply for your Raspberry Pi board. While something like the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply isn't going to fit the micro USB port on an older model, with adapters and determination anything is possible.

The consequences of supplying the wrong power can be dramatic — as in nothing works at all — or sporadic and low voltage can cause unknown errors because the board just doesn't get enough juice. Thankfully, it's very difficult to deliver too much power with a reputable power supply, which is why the one you have for your quick-charge capable phone shouldn't be used. Stick with a nice, friendly 5v and 3A for the 3 B+ or 3.5A for v. 4 and you won't have any issues.

