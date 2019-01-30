PlayStation Move-enabled games on PlayStation VR (PSVR) bring you into the heart of the game and add an extra layer of immersion. Most of the games on PSVR only require you to use a DualShock 4 controller. However, there are a fair few that are either enhanced by using PlayStation Move controllers or require them to play the game at all. Rather than taking away from the experience, Move controllers make playing in VR way more fun. That's why we've collected the best PlayStation VR games that use PlayStation Move controllers for you to check out.
★ Featured favorite
Beat Saber
Enjoy original songs on the Beat Saber soundtrack while you slice your way through the levels. You have to cut each block in half as they fly into you and the block has to be cut in the direction indicated on the sides. This is one surefire way to get yourself up and active without having to leave the comfort of your own home. You can find Beat Saber on the PlayStation Store or, if you're new to VR, you can buy this PSVR bundle on Amazon that includes two games!
The Blockbuster game
Superhot
Play with the concept of time and get an idea of what it feels like to be a superhero. In Superhot you have the ability to freeze and slow time so you can take out all of your enemies before their bullets reach you. Use the items around you to help in your endeavors and enjoy the rush of what The Flash must feel like when he's fighting his own battles.
Have some fun with it
Job Simulator
This is a game of spectacular nonsense where you can either complete the tasks assigned to you or turn your office into utter chaos. Every aspect of Job Simulator is about exploring and looking for all things you can do... and break. The PlayStation Move controllers give you the ability to reach out and do the exploring with your own arms.
The best flying simulator
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Make all of your dreams come true and experience flight in a VR headset. With graphics this good I'm sure you could forget that you're in a game if you have a fan blowing on your face while you play. Here you'll take over the cockpit of a number of planes, fly through the skies, and take out your enemies.
Get started with these amazing titles
There are plenty of games to enjoy playing with a DualShock 4 or an Aim Controller. Plenty of games that simulate shooting a bow and arrow or firing off a gun. If you're looking for something a little more hands-on and engaging than these titles are perfect for you. That's why Beat Saber is our featured favorite. It's a game that allows you to be incredibly active while jamming out to a number of different original songs that will blow your mind. Not just that, but it's also a game that you can keep coming back to over and over without getting bored.
