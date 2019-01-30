PlayStation Move-enabled games on PlayStation VR (PSVR) bring you into the heart of the game and add an extra layer of immersion. Most of the games on PSVR only require you to use a DualShock 4 controller. However, there are a fair few that are either enhanced by using PlayStation Move controllers or require them to play the game at all. Rather than taking away from the experience, Move controllers make playing in VR way more fun. That's why we've collected the best PlayStation VR games that use PlayStation Move controllers for you to check out.

★ Featured favorite Beat Saber Enjoy original songs on the Beat Saber soundtrack while you slice your way through the levels. You have to cut each block in half as they fly into you and the block has to be cut in the direction indicated on the sides. This is one surefire way to get yourself up and active without having to leave the comfort of your own home. You can find Beat Saber on the PlayStation Store or, if you're new to VR, you can buy this PSVR bundle on Amazon that includes two games! $345 at Amazon

Get started with these amazing titles

There are plenty of games to enjoy playing with a DualShock 4 or an Aim Controller. Plenty of games that simulate shooting a bow and arrow or firing off a gun. If you're looking for something a little more hands-on and engaging than these titles are perfect for you. That's why Beat Saber is our featured favorite. It's a game that allows you to be incredibly active while jamming out to a number of different original songs that will blow your mind. Not just that, but it's also a game that you can keep coming back to over and over without getting bored.

