Best OnePlus 8T Cases Android Central 2020
The latest device from OnePlus has arrived, and that means it's time to find the best OnePlus 8T cases. There aren't that many options available just yet, but there are some pretty great ones that will pair quite nicely with the latest OnePlus flagship. Some cases accentuate the design, while others harken back to the days of yore. You can even skip trying to find one of the best OnePlus 8T screen protectors, as one case includes screen protectors in the box.
- From the beginning: OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case
- Everything you need: Luibor Silicone Case w/ Screen Protectors
- Inner CPU: OnePlus Quantum Bumper Case
- Low-profile and lightweight: OnePlus Karbon Bumper Case
- Thin and colorful: Osophter Flexible Transparent Case
- Added protection: Otterbox Symmetry
From the beginning: OnePlus Sandstone Bumper CaseStaff Pick
If you're a fan of OnePlus, then you know about the deep-rooted history of the Sandstone material that was used on the OnePlus One. Although that is not available on the OnePlus 8T, the company does offer a classic Sandstone Black (and Cyan) cover. This gives you a fantastic feel in the hand while keeping your new phone protected.
Everything you need: Luibor Silicone Case w/ Screen Protectors
Those wanting to get a case and screen protector that they know will work together will enjoy the Luibor Silicone Case. In addition to the clear TPU case, you'll also get three tempered glass screen protectors, so that every inch of your new OnePlus 8T is covered. And you'll still be able to show it off, despite wanting to use a case.
Inner CPU: OnePlus Quantum Bumper Case
Instead of just offering the Sandstone and Karbon cases, OnePlus changed it up with the OnePlus 8T thanks to its new Quantum Cyborg Cyan Bumper Case. This case makes the back of your phone look like a circuit board, powered by OnePlus with the logo in the middle. As for protection, OnePlus made this case from TPU, which is great for shock absorption while maintaining a slim profile.
Low-profile and lightweight: OnePlus Karbon Bumper Case
Almost as iconic as the Sandstone material, the Karbon Bumper case has been available for just about every OnePlus device. The trend continues with the OnePlus 8T, as the Karbon Bumper returns, offering more protection than the rest while providing a sleek carbon fiber look.
Thin and colorful: Osophter Flexible Transparent Case
If you don't want a boring old clear case and want to add some color to your life, then the Osophter Clear TPU Cover is perfect. The case comes in three different colors, but we are infatuated by way the purple to blue color transitions from one corner to the other. Plus, there's increased protection around all four corners, along with a cutout for the mute switch and tactile buttons over the Power and Volume buttons.
Added protection: Otterbox Symmetry
If you want the most protection and are trying to find the best OnePlus 8T cases, you can stop searching thanks to the Otterbox Symmetry case. With a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials, this provides a great one-two punch in the fight against drops and damage. Otterbox has even included an anti-microbial additive to help defend against "common bacteria".
Get the best OnePlus 8T cases
If you're someone that likes to feel nostalgic and loves the OnePlus 8T, then you won't be disappointed with the Sandstone Bumper Case from OnePlus. This case feels just like the old days of the OnePlus One, provides enough protection to get you through the day, and all of the cutouts are precisely cut. Plus, there's a Cyan color option for those who want the Sandstone feel with a bit more personality.
One of the pains when it comes to finding a case is that you likely want to find a screen protector to go with it. But, not all screen protectors and cases are made to work together, which is why we recommend the Luibor Transparent Case. Not only are you getting a solid TPU case, which offers great shock absorption, but the company also include three tempered glass screen protectors, so you know everything will work well together.
