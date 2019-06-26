The OnePlus did a great job releasing a phone that kept the same sleek design as its predecessor with an impressive spec bump with the OnePlus 7. The handset is still gorgeous, even faster, and gives you everything you could want in a smartphone. However, you'll want to keep this phone protected, and we have found the best cases for you.

Our favorite cases

Picking a "favorite" case can be tough sometimes, but when it comes to the OnePlus 7, the clear cut for us is the Dbrand Grip case. Not only are you getting a case from a brand that you know and trust, but the ability to customize it with any of those popular skins makes this an instant winner.

If you want a more traditional case with a decent amount of protection, then we would recommend that you check out the TUDIA Merge. The case comes in two pieces with a hard outer shell and a soft inner-shell offering the perfect amount of protection without all of the unnecessary bulk.

Our final pick out of the lot would be the REAL-EAGLE Leather Wallet Case since it comes in a few different color options, while also including a card slot for your credit card or some cash. Plus, you can fold it up into a kickstand so that you can catch up on your favorite TV show or podcast on your lunch break.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.