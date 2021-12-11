Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services for both original series and films. But with so much content to choose from and more being added on the regular, where do you start? Right here! Here's a roundup of the best 20 Netflix movies streaming now.

The best for originals Netflix Stream the best of the best with these exclusive films and series Netflix subscribers have access to thousands of original shows and movies, as well as classic content you don't want to miss. From $9/mo at Netflix

Trending Now on Netflix Digging through Netflix's massive library of films can be intimidating. Thankfully, the platform offers a Trending Now section, which highlights the most popular movies on Netflix right now. With that in mind, here's a handful of films trending now on Netflix. Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan as a rambunctious teenager in Sacramento, California, as she deals with the ups and downs of family, falling in love, and coming-of-age while dreaming about going to college on the East Coast. The film also stars Timothée Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf, and Beanie Feldstein. Single All the Way (2021)

Single All the Way stars Michael Urie as Peter, who asks his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend for Christmas. However, both their feelings and plans change when Peter's family starts playing matchmaker over the holidays. Titanic (1997)

Inspired by the real-life, ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, James Cameron's Titanic stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio as members of different social classes who fall in love in the hours leading up to the ship's sinking. The film leaves Netflix Dec. 31. White Christmas (1954)

White Christmas stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as two war buddies who fall for a pair of sisters and follow them to a struggling resort owned by their former commanding officer. The film also stars Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Best Netflix Originals Netflix has established itself as the premier streaming service for solid original films. With that in mind, here's a roundup of some of the best — and most recently released — Netflix Originals films streaming on the platform right now. The Harder They Fall (2021)

The Harder They Fall stars Jonathan Majors as outlaw Nat Love, who reunites his gang to seek revenge on his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) after he hears Buck is being released from prison. The film also stars Regina King and Zazie Beetz. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021)

The third installment in the Vanessa Hudgens-led Princess Switch holiday franchise, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star finds lookalikes Margaret and Stacy joining forces with their third doppelgänger Fiona in hopes of recovering a stolen family Christmas heirloom. Red Notice (2021)

Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson as an FBI profiler in pursuit of the world's most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot). Along the way, another thief played by Ryan Reynolds attempts to both foil his plans and retrieve a sought-after art collectible. Tick, Tick...Boom! (2021)

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick, Tick...Boom! stars Andrew Garfield as late Rent composer Jonathan Larson, and follows the creative as he deals with love, loss, and fear in the days leading up to his 30th birthday. The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joshua Henry. Best Classics on Netflix If you want to spend your next lazy Sunday catching up on classic films you've yet to watch, Netflix has you covered. While some may argue that the most wide-ranging selection of classic movies are currently on HBO Max, Netflix also boasts an impressive library of classic films. Here are some of the best currently streaming. Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Apocalypse Now Redux is a re-edited and remastered version of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 war epic featuring 49 minutes of extra footage. The film follows an Army captain who leads a risky mission to kill a renegade colonel in Cambodia. The cast includes Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Laurence Fishburne, Dennis Hopper, and Harrison Ford. A River Runs Through It (1992)

A River Runs Through It stars Craig Sheffer and Brad Pitt as two brothers who take different paths as they attempt to live up to the high expectations of their minister father (Tom Skerritt) in rural Montana during the early 1900s. Do the Right Thing (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee, Do the Right Thing documents the growing racial tensions between residents and the police on a hot summer day in Brooklyn, New York. The film leaves Netflix Dec. 31. What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape stars John Depp as a young Iowa man named Gilbert, who is torn between caring for his troubled family and pursuing his own life with a free-spirited girl named Becky (Juliette Lewis). The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Darlene Cates, Mary Steenburgen, and Crispin Glover. The film leaves Netflix Dec. 31. Best Kids & Family films on Netflix Netflix also boasts an impressive lineup of films that are perfect for family movie night. Here's a roundup of five films that will be fun for both parents and kids to watch. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

A Boy Called Christmas follows a young boy named Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) who ends up in a magical land inhabited by elves while on a quest to find his father. The film also stars Maggie Smith, Michiel Huisman, and Kristen Wiig. Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven follows family man George Newton (Charles Gordon), who reluctantly allows his kids to adopt a St. Bernard puppy and soon realizes he's been displaced by the creature. Through a series of misadventures, George grows fond of the dog dubbed Beethoven. Enola Holmes (2020)

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular teenager, the younger sister of Detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), as she uses her own sleuthing skills to track down their missing mother. The film also stars Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Based on a true story, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind tells the story of a 13-year-old boy named William Kamkwamba, who made headlines in 2001 after building a wind turbine in hopes of saving his Malawian village from famine. Best documentaries on Netflix Netflix also offers a rotating lineup of films that depict real-life stories. Here's a roundup of the best documentaries streaming on Netflix right now. 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (2021)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible follows Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja as he attempts to achieve the seemingly impossible task of summiting all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks in just seven months. Britney vs. Spears (2021)

Directed by Erin Lee Carr, Britney vs. Spears follows Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu as they investigate Britney Spears' years-long journey to end her conservatorship through exclusive interviews and new evidence. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the impressive career of actor and choreographer Debbie Allen as she prepares her dance students for her annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production. Spelling the Dream (2020)

Spelling the Dream follows four young Indian Americans as they prepare for and compete in the biggest spelling contest in the United States. The perfect film for you With so many streaming services now on the market, it's easy to compare the film catalog of Netflix versus Disney+ or other platforms of the moment. But when it comes to more mature and more varied content, Netflix is still the one to beat. If you want to join the water-cooler conversations about the most buzzworthy films on Netflix right now, then Red Notice or Tick, Tick...Boom! should be on your list. Meanwhile, Enola Holmes and Spelling the Dream are great options to watch with the whole family. Viewers looking for films with a bit more suspense might want to check out 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible or the coming-of-age drama What's Eating Gilbert Grape. And those looking for a laugh might want to revisit Beethoven. Netflix also boasts a variety of documentaries that will both keep you entertained and get you thinking, including Britney Vs. Spears. Now grab your favorite snack, hit the couch, and press play.