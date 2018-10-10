Nest makes some of the best smart thermostats, security cameras, and self-installed home security systems out there, but it comes at a price. Some of the equipment can be on the expensive side, which means that you may not be able to have as much of it in your home as you'd like, but we are here to help make it easier to afford more. At times, you can find some pretty sweet deals on a variety of Nest's most popular items, but if you aren't looking for them you may not notice them.

Whether it's a direct price drop, coupon code, or bundle deal, we've scoured the internet to find all of the best deals around Nest's hardware that are available right now and rounded them up. We will keep this page updated with the best deals we can find, so if you frequently find yourself looking for more of it, you'll want to bookmark this page.

Nest Thermostats

Smart thermostats may seem a bit frivolous, but after installing two of them in my own home I'm completely sold. They can intelligently adjust temperatures to save you money, be set on automatically changing schedules, and so much more. Sure, you have to spend a little money to save some money, but the savings come each month, meaning it basically pays for itself over time. There are a few models available, with slightly different feature sets (like sensors and displays), but they all have the same learning and smart features.

Nest Security Cameras & Video Doorbell

As much as we'd love to trust everyone around us at all times, that's just not the world we live in these days. Having a security camera or video doorbell at home is a wise investment now, but you may not want to spend a fortune on one. Some of Nest's offerings have intelligence features built-in that can identify people you know who visit often and give you that information in the push notification, and others will just show you who's there and let you interact with them. If you're looking to add a little extra security to your home, one of these is well worth it.

Nest Secure

Home security systems used to require expensive long-term monthly contracts, professional installation, and were often just big piles of headaches. That's all changed recently with a bunch of great self-install options becoming available, and one of the most popular ones comes from Nest. The system integrates with the security cameras and Nest's Hello video doorbell, offering a seamless experience for those invested in the ecosystem. It offers professional monitoring at a fraction of the cost of what you would have paid previously, and the best part is that it comes with no contract.

Your favorite deals?

Have you spotted a deal we missed? If so, be sure to shoot our team an email and drop a comment letting others know about it and why you like it!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.