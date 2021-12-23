The Vudu Movies & TV store is one of the best and easiest places to buy and rent movies right now. It's also now available on a selection of Oculus Quest devices, which can take your viewing experience to the next level by dropping you into your favorite films. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of the best movies available to rent or buy from the Vudu Movie & TV store. Here they are.

Best movies to rent or buy on Vudu The Vudu Movies & TV store provides access to some of the biggest blockbusters released in 2021. Here are five titles you might want to rent or buy from the Vudu Movies & TV store right now. Dune (2021)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as a gifted young man named Paul Atreides, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure both the legacy of his family and the future of his people. Rent for $25 or buy for $32. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simi Liu as the titular hero, who is forced to face his tragic and complicated past when the mysterious Ten Rings organization—run by his vengeful father—resurfaces. Rent for $6 or buy for $13. The Hating Game (2021)

Based on the best-selling romance novel by Sally Thorne, The Hating Game stars Lucy Hale as ambitious good girl Lucy Hutton, who is forced to work alongside her work nemesis in hopes of securing a big promotion at publishing company Bexley & Gamin. Throughout the course of the assignment, the pair fall into an intense love-hate affair. Rent for $7 or buy for $10. The Last Duel (2021)

Based Eric Jager's 2004 book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, The Last Duel tells the story of former friends Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), who agree to duel after Jean's wife Marguerite (Jean Comer) accuses Jacques of raping her. The film also stars Ben Affleck in a supporting role. Rent for $6 or buy for $20. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, who is still trying to figure out his relationship with the titular symbiotic antihero when deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) also becomes host to an alien symbiote. Rent for $6 or buy for $20. Best movies to preorder on Vudu Movie fans who use the Vudu Movies & TV store can also choose from a variety of upcoming films available for preorder right now. Here are some of the film titles you can preorder from the Vudu Movies & TV store and watch when they drop. Catwoman: Hunted (2022)

A new animated feature from DC, Catwoman: Hunted follows Selina Kyle's Catwoman (Elizabeth Gillies) as she attempts to evade Batwoman (Stephanie Beatriz), Interpol and crime juggernaut Leviathan. Preorder for $20. Expected Feb. 8, 2022. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife explores what happens when a single mother and her two children move to a small town and begin to unravel their connection to the original Ghostbusters. The film stars Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. Preorder for $20. Expected Jan. 4, 2022. Red Rocket (2021)

Red Rocket stars Simon Rex as a now-broke, former adult entertainer named Mikey who returns to his small Texas hometown and struggles to find work and rebuild relationships with the people he left behind—including his estranged wife. Preorder for $8. Expected Feb. 8, 2022. Shattered (2022)

Directed by Luis Prieto, psychological thriller Shattered tells the story of a lonely tech millionaire who begins a passionate relationship with a charming woman named Sky. The woman's behavior grows more suspicious, however, after her roommate dies under mysterious circumstances. Preorder for $13. Expected Jan. 14, 2022. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he deals with the aftermath of being revealed as the man behind the Spider-Man mask. When a spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes wrong, Parker must defend the world from a variety of Spider-Man villains from different universes while also trying to get into college. The film also stars Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Wilem Dafoe. Preorder for $20. Best movie collections on Vudu Additionally, the Vudu Movies & TV store offers a variety of film franchises and like-minded films as bundles for a fraction of the price. Here are some of the best movie collections and bundles available via the Vudu Movies & TV store right now. The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection

The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection includes all five James Bond films featuring Craig as Agent 007. Revisit the action and adventure of Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre, as well as the latest installment, No Time To Die. Buy for $60. Ice Age 5-Movie Collection

Follow unlikely friends Manny, Sid, Diego, and Start as they attempt the original Ice Age across five hilarious movies. The Ice Age 5-Movie Collection includes Ice Age, Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Ice Age: Collision Course. Buy for $50. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Relive Peter Jackson's epic trilogy with The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (Extended Editions Bundle). The collection includes The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. Buy for $50. The Matrix 4-Film Collection

Vudu's The Matrix 4-Film Collection is the perfect primer for fans who want to catch up with the sci-fi epic before watching the latest installment, The Matrix Resurrections. The bundle includes The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Animatrix. Buy for $35. Saw 9-Film Collection

The Saw 9-Film Collection brings together the unrated versions of all nine films in the Saw horror franchise, including the new chapter starring Chris Rock, Spiral: From The Book of Saw. Buy for $30. Available now on Vudu In addition to the movies available to rent or buy from the Vudu Movies & TV store mentioned above, there is also a long list of current and classic television series you can rent or buy right now. Beyond that, you'll find an ever-changing collection of free shows and movies in the Vudu Movies and TV store, which you can download and stream at no extra cost. And if you want to share the gift of streaming movie and television with friends and family, you can opt to purchase and send a Vudu gift card. So head to Vudu and get started!