Best Moto E6 Plus Cases

The Moto E6 Plus is finally here and sports an impressive set of specs, along with new colors for Motorola's entry-level handset. However, if you're going to invest the money into a device like this, you'll want to keep it protected, and we have found the best cases for the E6 Plus.

Which case should you get?

The Moto E6 Plus is a great handset, even on the budget market, and it would be a shame if something were to happen to it. That's why we almost always recommend getting a case, and our favorite for the E6 Plus is the Sunnyw Slim Soft Bumper Case. This case sports the traditional TPU cover that you are used to, while including a tempered glass screen protector to save your bacon in the event of an accidental drop.

If you want something a bit more versatile, look no further than the NCTech Leather Folio Case with its built-in kickstand. NCTech also offers five colors to choose from, along with the built-in card slots for your ID or credit cards. Plus, you won't have to worry about the case accidentally opening with the included magnetic snap.

