Which microSD card is best for the Moto G5 Plus? Well, it depends what you need...

The reality is this: if you are buying a budget phone, you're kind of over the idea of paying a lot for accessories. No fancy, expensive case; no insanely high-performance microSD slot. You just want something that works.

Even though the $229 Moto G5 Plus has a pretty hefty 32GB of storage out of the box (and double that for an extra $70), if you're in need of extra storage for movies, music, or even large games, a microSD card can come in real handy.

The Moto G5 Plus even supports Adoptable Storage, which means that you can make the inserted SD card a permanent part of your phone's storage.

So which cards do we recommend? Take a look below!

SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD

SanDisk is a well-known company when it comes to memory cards and storage products, and cards like this show you why. The SanDisk Ultra 128GB (around $44) is a Class 10 card that comes with a 10-year warranty, and has quick transfer speeds (up to 80MB/s), so it should check many of the boxes that you look for in a microSD card.

Samsung EVO 128GB microSD

Samsung's EVO 128GB microSD card (about $49) isn't the company's top offering, but it comes with decent speeds and a price tag to match. With up to 48MB/s read and write (Class 10 or U1 classification), it can handle 1080p video without a problem. If you want a well-regarded card that doesn't break the bank, this is the one to go with.

SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD

If you're looking to add a lot of extra storage at a relatively low cost, the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card (around $74) is the way to go. This Class 10 card provides transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s and can record Full HD video. If you like to keep your digital library with you at all times, you'll want one of these.

SanDisk Extreme 64GB

The Moto G5 Plus can shoot 4K video which takes up a lot of space on the phone's storage. With SanDisk's Extreme microSD card, which is rated U3 and supports maximum write speeds of up to 100MB/s, you can force the phone's 12MP sensor to record directly to the external storage.

Though the SanDisk Extreme 64GB is a bit more expensive on a per-megabyte basis, at $35 it's a relatively inexpensive way to shore up the storage on your new phone.

