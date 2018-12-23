Google Pixel 3 is a gorgeous device, and it would only be fitting to add a gorgeous case to protect it. Silicone and hard plastic cases are great for protection, but a leather case just adds the right touch of elegance. There are fewer leather cases for the Pixel 3 than we'd like to see, but here are the best of the bunch on the market right now.

Again, the selection for leather Pixel 3 cases isn't that wide, but we at least have a few options. It may be expensive, but the Bellroy Leather Case is perfectly sculpted for the Pixel 3 by people who know leather like the back of their hands.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.