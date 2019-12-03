Cyber Monday is finally upon us, and there’s never been a better time to save big on certification courses that can help you land a lucrative career in IT. Here are some of the best and most popular certification courses around, each of which is available for an additional 60% off when you enter the coupon code CMSAVE60 at checkout.
MSRP: $387 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code CMSAVE60: $12
This 23-hour bundle will help you earn some of the field’s most important certifications through training that focusses on server maintenance, networking, cloud security, and more.
MSRP: $2300 | Sale Price: $59 | Price w/ code CMSAVE60: $24
With six courses and over 75 hours of training, this bundle will help you ace the exams for the famed Six Sigma certifications through training that uses real-world examples.
MSRP: $1495 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code CMSAVE60: $12
Become a master of Cisco technologies and platforms with this routing and switching bundle that introduces you to both the fundamentals and more advanced elements of these go-to infrastructures.
Prices are subject to change.
These are the best apps, games, and movies of 2019 according to Google Play
Google has revealed the best apps, games, movies, and books for 2019 with its annual Best of Play awards. Check the list to see if your favorites made it or what you need to check out before the end of the year.
Have you downloaded the December 2019 security patch?
Google's officially begun rolling out the December 2019 security patch to Pixel devices. Have you downloaded it yet?
The FBI says FaceApp could be a 'potential counterintelligence threat'
A report suggests that the FBI believes FaceApp is a "potential counterintelligence threat" because of its links to Russia.
Titanfall 2 headlines December's free PS Plus games
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.