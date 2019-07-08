Best Huawei P30 Lite Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
The Huawei P30 Lite might not turn heads like its larger sibling the P30 Pro, but it's still an impressive phone that you'll want to use throughout the remainder of 2019 and beyond. The first part of a phone to show wear and tear is often the display, which you can prevent by applying a quality screen protector. We've rounded up your best options for the Huawei P30 Lite.
- Best value for tempered glass: Mr Shield Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- Framed protection: SuperShieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)
- Ultra-thin glass: Orzero Tempered Glass (2-pack)
- For your eyes only: OPONEW For Huawei Privacy Glass (2-pack)
- Best value: Beukei Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- Elite pick: OPONEW For Huawei Tempered Glass (2-pack)
Best value for tempered glass: Mr Shield Tempered Glass (3-pack)Staff pick
Mr Shield is one of those reliable brands that makes screen protectors for damn near every smartphone, and that's the case here. It also offers the best value for the Huawei P30 Lite. The kit includes everthing required for a clean install with three tempered glass screen protectors providing coverage for the flat portion of the display. You also get a lifetime replacement warranty.
Framed protection: SuperShieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)
SuperShieldz declares that its screen protectors deliver a bubble-free adhesive installation, which is good news for anyone who has struggled with that before. For best results, you should line up and install the screen protector from one side to the next rather than from the top down. This pack includes a black border which you can use to line up with the phone's display.
Ultra-thin glass: Orzero Tempered Glass (2-pack)
It can be hard to differentiate between screen protectors, but for Orzero, the biggest difference here is the thickness. Orzero's product is slightly thinner than competing brands, which might be important to you if you hate the little ridge that tempered glass screen protectors leave. The kit includes everything you need for installation, and is also backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.
For your eyes only: OPONEW For Huawei Privacy Glass (2-pack)
I've only seen this brand offer products for Huawei products, which makes perfect sense given the "For Huawei" branding. This is an anti-spy or privacy screen protector that only lets you view your phone's display when you're looking directly at it, preventing anyone from sneaking a peek when you're out in public.
Best value: Beukei Tempered Glass (3-pack)
Beukei's three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors include all the oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings that you want along with installation tools for all three slabs of glass. The only reason they aren't higher on our list is that I'm not as familiar with this brand, but it's a great value for a bundle of bordered screen protectors.
Elite pick: OPONEW For Huawei Tempered Glass (2-pack)
This two-pack of all clear tempered glass screen protectors is the most expensive on our list, but it might be just what you're looking for. Compatible with cases and includes the supplies you'll need for a clean installation, OPONEW has designed these to be ultra-thin so as to not interfere with the touch sensitivity.
Tempered glass all the way down
When we're recommending screen protectors, we always lean towards tempered glass because it does the best job defending against the daily wear and tear of rubbing up against things in your pocket or bag while also defending against screen-down drops. You don't get the full edge-to-edge coverage because of the curved displays on phones such as the P30 Lite, but that's where a quality case can complete the protection.
Our top pick is the three-pack from Mr Shield, which offers the best value from a brand we trust. They're also entirely clear, which some people prefer over the bordered options, and backed by a solid lifetime warranty so you don't have to worry if they need to be replaced.
For bordered options, we'll recommend the SuperShieldz two-pack which are also guaranteed with a lifetime replacement warranty and come with everything you need for a clean installation the first time. Just be sure to watch the accompanying installation video first if it's your first time so that you don't make any rookie mistakes.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.