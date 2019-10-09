Best Huawei Mate 30 Cases Android Central 2019

Protecting the Huawei Mate 30 is a smart idea because it's an expensive flagship made of all glass with a curved screen. If you own one, or are planning to pick up a Mate 30, you'll definitely want to do yourself a favor and get one of these cases.

Protect your best Mate

The Huawei Mate 30 is an intriguing phone because of its design and specs, and a discouraging product because of the lack of availability and the workarounds required to add Google Play apps and services. Still, if you own this phone you absolutely need to keep it safe with a case. However, likely due to its limited availability, there's also not a ton of case options out there for the Mate 30 compared to the P30 or other comparable flagships. Still, we've rounded up the best options that offer a good variety of styles to choose from.

Our top pick is the Anccer Colorful Series because it's a great minimalist case that precisely protects the back of the phone with a slightly raised around the screen. It doesn't offer the most rugged protection, though, and for that, you may actually want to go with the Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case because it's both functional as a protective case and also doubles as a wallet for your most essential cards.

