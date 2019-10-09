Best Huawei Mate 30 Cases Android Central 2019
Protecting the Huawei Mate 30 is a smart idea because it's an expensive flagship made of all glass with a curved screen. If you own one, or are planning to pick up a Mate 30, you'll definitely want to do yourself a favor and get one of these cases.
- Thin and sleek: Anccer Colorful Series
- Built-in style ring: Alapmk Kickstand Case
- Carbon fiber style: LiXiongBao Carbon FIber case
- Colorful bumpers: DAMONDY Bumper Clear Case
- Heavy duty protection: Beotvk Dual Rugged Case
- Carry it all in one place: EasyLifeGo Hybrid Heavy Duty Armor and Screen Protector
- The case cracks so your phone won't: ESR Gear Tempered Glass Case
- All the way clear: Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case
- Carry it all in one place: Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case
Thin and sleek: Anccer Colorful SeriesStaff Pick
Minimalist cases like this style from Anccer are great for those concerned about a case adding too much extra bulk to their phone. This ultra-thin fit case offers sleek protection around the screen and camera lenses and is available in four color styles.
Built-in style ring: Alapmk Kickstand Case
There's nothing better than a phone accessory with an extra accessory or two built right in. This protective case includes a rotating ring kickstand that can be used to prop up your phone, and there's also a metal plate to use with magnetic car mounts.
Carbon fiber style: LiXiongBao Carbon FIber case
This single-layer case is made of TPU and features carbon fiber accents at the top and bottom for the sake of fashion and grip. Other brands typically offer this style, but right now this is your best value if you want it.
Colorful bumpers: DAMONDY Bumper Clear Case
This ultra-slim case combines a rigid and clear polycarbonate backplate that offers great protection along with a soft and shock-absorbing bumper. It's a case style that lets your phone shine through while still keeping the screen and edges well protected.
Heavy duty protection: Beotvk Dual Rugged Case
This is the case to get if you know you need rugged protection. It's a dual-layer case which means it combines a shock-absorbing TPU sleeve with a rigid backplate that offers support and also adds a splash of color and topped up with some carbon fiber accents.
Carry it all in one place: EasyLifeGo Hybrid Heavy Duty Armor and Screen Protector
EasyLifeGo really seems to live up to its brand name with a heavy-duty case offering that includes two tempered glass screen protectors. Not only that, but there's also a kickstand ring built into the back with a metal plate that can also be used with magnetic dash mounts.
The case cracks so your phone won't: ESR Gear Tempered Glass Case
Using a thin rubber case on an all-glass phone can still allow the back to get smashed up after a nasty drop. ESR Gear offers this case that features a thick rubber bumper and a sheet of tempered glass on the back that's designed to take the brunt of any deadly drops so your phone stay's in one piece while preserving that smooth glass feel of the Mate 30.
All the way clear: Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case
Olixar offers a couple of cases for the Mate 30. The first is this sleek and thin clear case that protects without adding much else to the look or feel of the phone. It's a minimalist option that still features a raised bezel around the screen.
Carry it all in one place: Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case
A folio-style wallet case protects especially well because it covers the entire screen when the front cover is closed, but the best reason to get a wallet case is how it cuts down your pocket carry. This case includes two card slots for credit cards and ID.
Protect your best Mate
The Huawei Mate 30 is an intriguing phone because of its design and specs, and a discouraging product because of the lack of availability and the workarounds required to add Google Play apps and services. Still, if you own this phone you absolutely need to keep it safe with a case. However, likely due to its limited availability, there's also not a ton of case options out there for the Mate 30 compared to the P30 or other comparable flagships. Still, we've rounded up the best options that offer a good variety of styles to choose from.
Our top pick is the Anccer Colorful Series because it's a great minimalist case that precisely protects the back of the phone with a slightly raised around the screen. It doesn't offer the most rugged protection, though, and for that, you may actually want to go with the Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case because it's both functional as a protective case and also doubles as a wallet for your most essential cards.
