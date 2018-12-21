The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best-performing and best-looking Android phones of 2018. And if you want to keep it looking sharp, you'll want to protect it with one of these cases. Personally, I'm a big fan of the official Huawei active sleeve case -- but you can't go wrong with any of the options in this list!

There are plenty of great options to keep your Mate 20 Pro looking brand new through the months and years. Huawei's own-brand cases are among the best we've seen, with the Active Sleeve and silicone case standing out as highlights. Which one will you pick?

