The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best-performing and best-looking Android phones of 2018. And if you want to keep it looking sharp, you'll want to protect it with one of these cases. Personally, I'm a big fan of the official Huawei active sleeve case -- but you can't go wrong with any of the options in this list!
Best from Huawei
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Active Sleeve
This official Huawei flip case is clad in luxurious leather, protecting your Mate 20 Pro from knocks and scrapes. And it also features a transparent section on the front, allowing you to view the date, time and other basic info without opening up the case. This style of case has previously been exclusive to Huawei's Porsche Design phones, so it's great to see it for the mainstream Mate series.
Best Rugged
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
If you're after heavy-duty protection, then Spigen has you covered with this tough yet stylish design. Fashioned from carbon fiber and TPU for exceptional shock absorption, yet doesn't add too much unnecessary bulk to the Mate 20 Pro.
Clearly great
Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear Case
Using a glass-backed phone doesn't have to mean settling for inevitable scratches around the back. A transparent case like Spigen's Liquid Crystal offering lets you admire your Mate 20 Pro's impressive design while protecting the back and sides from damage. And at just under £8, it's a great low-cost option.
Extra grippy
Huawei Silicon Case
Huawei's official silicon case for the Mate 20 Pro offers easy grip and a great in-hand feel thanks to its soft-touch rubberized texture. And on the inside, a fabric coating protects the glass and metal parts of the phone's design. At the time of writing, it's available for less than half the usual price.
Slim and stylish
ORNARTO slim fit shell case
With a thickness of just 0.7mm, this super-slim case protects the back, corners and sides of your Mate 20 Pro without adding excessive bulk to the phone or interfering with its wireless charging functionality. It's also available in five color options to match your personal style.
Wallet case
Ferilinso Wallet Case for Mate 20 Pro
A good wallet case not only protects your phone, but also lets you leave your full-sized wallet at home. That's exactly what this stylish leather offering from Ferilinso does, with extra space for cards and cash, along with neat wrist strap attachment and your choice of four colors. Better still, it even offers kickstand functionality for watching videos on the go.
Clear and rugged
OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case
Everyone knows OtterBox, and this trusted brand has a great rugged case for the Mate 20 Pro that doesn't hide the phone's lustworthy glass design. The Symmetry Clear case for Huawei's latest flagship offers comprehensive protection against knocks and scrapes while still keeping the phone's chassis visible.
Thin and grippy
Almiao Ultra-Thin Minimalist Case
Similar to the Ornarto, this Almiao case is grippy and thin, speckled with a nice texture that makes it easy to hold on to without increasing the phone's overall thickness. While it doesn't provide a lot of protection for the phone's sides, there's enough here to keep your Mate 20 Pro's glass back from exploding when dropped. Good enough for us!
There are plenty of great options to keep your Mate 20 Pro looking brand new through the months and years. Huawei's own-brand cases are among the best we've seen, with the Active Sleeve and silicone case standing out as highlights. Which one will you pick?
