Amongst all the best home security systems, DIY or professional, we strongly recommend the SimpliSafe Home Security package, thanks to its simple installation, reasonable monthly monitoring fee with no contract or cancellation fee, varied sensors for more than security protection, and cellular connectivity if wi-fi goes down. You can pay more for pro installation and better indoor/outdoor cameras plus video monitoring, but SimpliSafe offers an excellent DIY baseline that won't eat through your monthly budget. However, the other five security systems on our list connect with other useful perks like outdoor surveillance that may sway you in another direction. The best home security systems, at a glance SimpliSafe Home Security System — Best Overall: Excellent first-party security devices and smart home support. Abode Iota All-in-one Home Security Kit — Best Value: Abode plays well with other companies' smart security tech. Frontpoint DIY Home Security System Best DIY: Customization options, full cellular monitoring, and more. Vivint Home Security System — _: Best Professionally Installed System: Lets you avoid a contract if you pay upfront for equipment._ Ring Alarm Security Kit — Best with Outdoor Cameras: Ring connectivity with a bargain monthly monitoring fee. Eufy Wireless Protection System — Best Without Professional Monitoring: There is no remote monitoring option, but excellent cameras. What are the best DIY or professional home security systems? We will break down below which home security systems have particular hardware or features that set them apart from the others, but most security companies have made similar tech advancements in monitoring and detection, going far beyond the basic keypad and door/ window sensors of the past. What makes companies like SimpliSafe stand out is price transparency, making it clear what its DIY Security Kit will cost without a quote system or the expectation that you'll need to haggle with a representative or installation team like you're at a car dealership. DIY security companies dominate our "best home security systems" list because of this. Abode, Frontpoint, and Ring are great examples of companies that sell base packages that only give you the sensors and hub that you need, then let you add on surveillance cameras, smart locks, smoke detectors, and the rest at your own pace. Since you can install them and link them into the security system at any time, you won't feel pressured to spend thousands upfront. That being said, these companies have significant differences in what they offer and how much they charge upfront or month-to-month. Do you want outdoor surveillance, or are you fine fortifying your doors, windows, and garage with sensors? Is keypad activation enough, or do you want options for voice commands through your smart home and remote app arming and disarming? Do you want a system that you can choose to self-monitor, or would you prefer having experts there to check alerts while you're asleep or away? The features you choose will determine which system is best for your specific home.

1. SimpliSafe Home Security System: Best Overall Home Security Bottom line: This system offers a straightforward, comprehensive entry into home security. You get a reasonable starting fee and monthly fee, truly simple installation of battery-powered devices, and connectivity with Alexa and Google Home, though home automation of smart home devices is limited. You can add on any number of indoor cameras and specialized sensors a la carte, but no outdoor cameras beyond the doorbell. DIY and/or professional installation: DIY, Pro ($79) | Contract / Cancellation Policy: Month-to-month, cancel anytime | Trial period: 60 days | Equipment warranty: 3 years | Upfront costs: Between $183–$391 | Monthly monitoring fees: $14.99 (Standard Plan), $24.99 (Interactive Plan) | Sensors: Entry, Motion, Glassbreak, Smoke, Carbon Monoxide, Temperature, Water Leak | Indoor Cameras: ✔️ | Outdoor Cameras 🚫 | Panic Button: ✔️ | Video Doorbell: ✔️ | Siren: ✔️ (Indoor & outdoor) | Smart Lock: ✔️ | Thermostat: Works with Nest thermostat | Key Fob: ✔️ | Amazon Alexa: ✔️ | Google Home: ✔️ | Apple HomeKit: 🚫 | Z-Wave: 🚫 | Zigbee: 🚫 | IFTTT: 🚫 | Other connectivity: Apple Watch | Cellular monitoring backup: ✔️ | Video storage: ✔️, with Interactive subscription | Remote arming/disarming: ✔️, with Interactive subscription | Yard Sign: ✔️ | Duress PIN: ✔️ | 2FA: ✔️

Pros: No contract, cancel anytime

Very straightforward to install, move

Below-market upfront costs and monitoring fees

Good variety of tiny sensors

Connects with both cellular and wi-fi

Three-year equipment warranty Cons: No Z-Wave, IFTTT, or HomeKit

Indoor cams only 720p, no person recognition

SimpliSafe lives up to its "simple" moniker for better or worse. You attach sensors to the walls using adhesives, making it easy to take them with you if you move or remove them if you cancel. Whether or not buyers mesh with SimpliSafe will depend on whether they miss the integration with other smart home devices, or if they just want solid, affordable security. It doesn't support if-then actions like turning lights on in response to motion, and only connects with a few third-party devices like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Watch if you subscribe to a monitoring plan. However, if you're in the latter camp, you can buy a preselected bundle with a smart hub with siren, panic buttons, multiple door / window sensors, a keypad, and key fob. Then, check out the SimpliSafe store for add-ons. Protect against more than burglars with sensors for broken glass, smoke, CO, leaking pipes, or freezing temperatures. Guard your front door with a doorbell cam, smart lock and outdoor siren, or install indoor cams that can go outside with a SimpliSafe outdoor weather sleeve. By making its own first-party devices, SimpliSafe offers reliable products that sync easily with its app once installed and often cost less than other brands' tech, but wouldn't sync with other systems if you ever decided to switch. To get the most out of them, you'll need the Interactive plan that enables remote video monitoring, phone alerts, remote app (dis)arming, secret alerts that don't trigger an alarm, video storage, and smart home commands. Thankfully the plan isn't exorbitant, but it is disappointing app features that should be complementary are behind a paywall. The company's strength is in its reliable, minute sensors that blend into the wall. In terms of its indoor security cameras, it is more middle of the road compared to other companies. They bring all the standard features, from two-way audio to infrared night vision to a respectable 120-degree field of view. On the other hand, they lack person detection, which can lead to false alarms with large pets but especially if you place them outside or near a window.

2. Abode Iota All-in-one Home Security Kit: Best Value Home Security Bottom line: Abode is all about playing nice with other devices and smart home ecosystems. The company itself makes some excellent sensors built to slide into any crevice, but the security system's appeal is that you can control third-party devices through HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, Z-Wave, Zigbee, and IFTTT, including Nest cameras. Abode's Kit installs easily and can be self-monitored. DIY and/or professional installation: DIY, Pro ($99) | Contract / Cancellation Policy: Month-to-month, cancel anytime | Trial period: 30 days | Equipment Warranty: One year | Upfront costs: $199–$389 | Monthly monitoring fees: $6.67 (Connect Plan), $16.66 (Secure Plan) | Sensors: (Mini / Recessed / Slim Strip) Door / Window; Vibration / Acoustic Glass Break; Motion; Multi (Motion, Light, Temperature and Humidity in one); Water Leak; Smoke Alarm | Indoor Cameras: ✔️ | Outdoor Cameras 🚫, can connect with Nest Cams | Panic Button: ✔️ | Video Doorbell: 🚫 | Siren: ✔️ (Indoor/outdoor) | Smart Lock: Works with Kwikset and Schlage | Thermostat: Works with Ecobee and Nest | Key Fob: ✔️ | Amazon Alexa: ✔️ | Google Home: ✔️ | Apple HomeKit: ✔️ | Z-Wave: ✔️ | Zigbee: ✔️ | IFTTT: ✔️ | Other connectivity: Bose Speakers, Philips Hue, power switch | Cellular monitoring backup: ✔️ (with Connect Plan) | Video storage: ✔️ (with Connect Plan) | Remote arming/disarming: ✔️ | Yard Sign: ✔️ | Duress PIN: ✔️ | 2FA: ✔️

Pros: No contract, cancel anytime

Devices ship already paired together

Cheap monthly monitoring fees

Easy-to-overlook, versatile sensors

Long list of "Works with Abode" devices

CUE automations Cons: No native outdoor cams or video doorbell

Keypad only included with pricier bundles

While SimpliSafe clients receive painless, uncomplicated security, Abode buyers will likely be more interested in smart homes and self-monitoring. This thorough list of Works with Abode products shows all the devices you may already own that can sync with its ecosystem. It includes Amazon Echo, Google Home, Philips Hue bulbs, Schlage Encode, Bose home speakers, ecobee thermostats, and more. Using Abode's CUE automations and its app, you can set automatic actions based on certain triggers. You can turn on outdoor lights at a certain time, send an alert if a door is left open for five minutes, or lock the door if GPS shows no user phones at home. With these tools, you can decide exactly how your security system should behave if an intruder is spotted, which is useful if you choose not to pay for professional video monitoring. While these tricks are useful, that doesn't mean you should only buy Abode if you own all the smart home essentials. Most companies sell sensors that come in one shape, but Abode built alternate sensors that slide into small gaps, or a door or window recess to specifically register when they open or close. The cheap Standard plan enables most of what Abode's systems can do, so you only need to upgrade to Pro if you want pro monitoring. In fact, Abode's monitoring is among the most affordable of any security company, and you can choose to monitor for specific periods (such as while you're on vacation) rather than pay monthly. If Abode has a weakness, it's the lack of an outdoor camera (it's "coming soon") or video doorbell. You can pair the system with a Nest Cam Outdoor, but it can only provide a live feed and snapshots, not clips. Abode's indoor cameras, however, are reliable thanks to 1080p resolution and built-in microSD storage to save video clips. We've also seen that the recently rebuilt Abode app is immensely unpopular with users due to bugs, which will hopefully be rectified soon.

3. Frontpoint DIY Home Security System: Best DIY Home Security Bottom line: The only DIY system with no pro install option, Frontpoint trusts you to set up the system entirely on your own. It offers a full range of indoor/outdoor cameras and stores full-length clips of events and alarms. It can also control Alarm.com and some Z-Wave devices. The main negative is that its monthly plans are both vital and quite pricey. DIY and/or professional installation: DIY | Contract / Cancellation Policy: Month-to-month, cancel anytime | Trial period: 30 days | Equipment Warranty: 3 years | Upfront costs: $99*–$600+ | Monthly monitoring fees: $45–$50 | Sensors: Door/Window, Motion, Glass, Garage Tilt, Smoke/Heat, Carbon Monoxide, Flood | Indoor Cameras: ✔️ | Outdoor Cameras ✔️ | Panic Button: ✔️ | Video Doorbell: ✔️ | Siren: ✔️ (indoor only) | Smart Lock: ✔️ | Thermostat: 3rd-party only | Key Fob: ✔️ | Amazon Alexa: ✔️ | Google Home: ✔️ | Apple HomeKit: 🚫 | Z-Wave: ✔️ | Zigbee: 🚫 | IFTTT: 🚫 | Other connectivity: Wireless light control | Cellular monitoring backup: ✔️ | Video storage: ✔️ (with Ultimate Plan) | Remote arming/disarming: ✔️ (with Basic Plan) | Yard Sign: ✔️ | Duress PIN: ✔️ | 2FA: ✔️ Pros: No contract, cancel anytime

Discounted starter bundle

Three-year equipment warranty

Pan-and-tilt camera + Bluetooth speaker

Smart video clips and storage

Good price for extra accessories Cons: Expensive monthly plans

No HomeKit, IFTTT support

Plan required for vital security functions

4. Vivint Home Security System: Best Professionally Installed Home Security Bottom line: You have two options with Vivint: buy equipment upfront and pay month-to-month, or lease the equipment with a five-year contract you must pay in full. Regardless, you'll need to contact Vivint to get an equipment / installation quote and buy everything you need initially since you can't easily add more devices later. Price aside, Vivint has good cameras and home automation. DIY and/or professional installation: Professional ($49+) | Contract / Cancellation Policy: 42–60 month, must pay remainder; or, month-to-month if equipment bought upfront | Trial period: 3 days | Equipment Warranty: Indefinite while under contract | Upfront costs: $599+ | Monthly monitoring fees: $40–$50, + $5/camera | Sensors: Motion, Door / Window, Glass, Smoke, Carbon Monoxide, Water Leak | Indoor Cameras: ✔️ | Outdoor Cameras ✔️ | Panic Button: ✔️ | Video Doorbell: ✔️ | Siren: ✔️(Inside) | Smart Lock: ✔️ | Thermostat: ✔️ | Key Fob: ✔️ | Amazon Alexa: ✔️ | Google Home: ✔️ | Apple HomeKit: 🚫 | Z-Wave: ✔️ | Zigbee: 🚫 | IFTTT: ✔️ | Other connectivity: Garage Door Control, Philips Hue, Nest Thermostat | Cellular monitoring backup: ✔️ | Video storage: ✔️ (extra cost) | Remote arming/disarming: ✔️ (with Smart Home Plan) | Yard Sign: ✔️ | Duress PIN: ✔️ | 2FA: ✔️ Pros: Equipment installed for you

Extensive smart home integration

Can connect third-party devices after installation

DVR for video storage

Fast, all-in-one app with automations

Garage door control Cons: Must get quote to know the (expensive) price

Cannot cancel contract or easily move equipment

No object detection

Short trial period Get a price quote here Not everyone wants to "do it yourself", and Vivint Home Security is our choice for a company you can rely on to take care of things for you. This option is mainly for home-owners, as Vivint's installation team will need to rewire your home for parts of the system. Not only will your security deposit be destroyed, but if you ever move you'll have to pay for Vivint to come, uninstall the system, then reinstall it in your next apartment. As mentioned previously, you can pay upfront for your equipment, but it's fair to say that any professionally-installed system will set you back thousands of dollars. On the other hand, if you sign a contract Vivint will likely not let you out of it early — you'll have to pay the remaining months even if you cancel. Our reviewer was impressed by Vivint's system once it was installed. He said that Vivint's app became an all-in-one hub through which he controlled all his lights, thermostats, locks, and smart plugs. The app's automations work with Vivint products, but also other devices like Nest thermostat, so if you choose not to buy a particular Vivint device upfront you can supplement it with a third-party device down the line. Vivint offers quality indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras, though in general, they are far more expensive than is typical for DIY systems, ranging from $199 to $399. They generally capture crisp 1080p audio with good FOV, then send data to either a smart drive or an optional DVR. As our reviewer found, you can only connect a limited number of devices to send recording data, which differs from other systems that can often support up to 10 cameras.

5. Ring Alarm Security Kit: Best Home Security with Outdoor Cameras Bottom line: Ring cameras are among the best in the industry, and the cost for video monitoring is among the cheapest, too. Ring Alarm clicks with Alexa and "Works with Ring" devices but not with much else. As an entry-level security system, it actually holds its own against other kits, though it lacks the IFTTT automation you get with other Ring products. DIY and/or professional installation: DIY, Pro ($64–$99 per device) | Contract / Cancellation Policy: Month-to-month or annual, cancel anytime | Trial period: 30 days | Equipment Warranty: 1 year, extended with Protect Plus | Upfront costs: $160–$260 | Monthly monitoring fees: $30/year (Basic), $100/year (Plus) | Sensors: Entry, motion, smoke, carbon monoxide, flood and freeze | Indoor Cameras: ✔️ | Outdoor Cameras ✔️ | Panic Button: ✔️ | Video Doorbell: ✔️ | Siren: ✔️(Indoor only) | Smart Lock: Works with Kwikset, Schlage, etc. | Thermostat: 🚫 | Key Fob: 🚫 | Amazon Alexa: ✔️ | Google Home: 🚫 | Apple HomeKit: 🚫 | Z-Wave: Yes, but not Ring-supported | Zigbee: 🚫 | IFTTT: 🚫 | Other connectivity: "Works with Ring" devices | Cellular monitoring backup: ✔️ (with Protect Plus Plan) | Video storage: ✔️ (with Protect Plus Plan) | Remote arming/disarming: ✔️ | Yard Sign: ✔️ | Duress PIN: 🚫 | 2FA: ✔️

Ring Alarm has the sensors, smart hub, and panic button you get with any standard security kit, but the main appeal for many buyers will be to pair Alarm with Ring cameras, which have a strong reputation. The Ring Stick Up Cam is our pick for best indoor camera; the Ring Floodlight Cam is our staff pick for best outdoor security camera; and half of our favorite video doorbells are Ring-made. After purchasing your cameras, you can choose Ring's Basic plan to unlock cloud video storage for 60 days, or Plus to enable professional 24/7 monitoring. Both plans are extremely fair in price, with a year of Plus costing the same as two months of Frontpoint or Vivint. Of course, those systems justify higher prices thanks to their automated control of lights, locks, temperature, and so on; but those are secondary concerns for security systems. Even without automated controls, the long list of Works With Ring devices can all be manually controlled through the Ring app. One actual drawback with Ring Alert is sound detection. Its cameras only catch visual anomalies, and Ring doesn't sell a glassbreak sensor like other companies. It also lacks an emergency PIN to use if you're disabling the alarm under duress, which you'd ideally never have to use but should have as an option. We also must point out that there have been Ring security flaws in the past.

6. Eufy Wireless Protection System: Best Home Security Without Professional Monitoring Bottom line: Eufy cameras rely entirely on the user to set them up, then to monitor any potential threats. If you don't want a company watching your home 24/7, but do want to protect your home and have visual evidence of any crimes, Eufy could be your best option. Eufy doesn't lock any features behind a monthly subscription except for cloud storage, and you can store video footage locally instead. DIY and/or professional installation: DIY | Contract / Cancellation Policy: None | Trial period: 30 days | Equipment Warranty: Varies by device | Upfront costs: $250–$600+ | Monthly monitoring fees: N/A | Sensors: Entry, motion | Indoor Cameras: ✔️ | Outdoor Cameras ✔️ | Panic Button: ✔️ | Video Doorbell: ✔️ | Siren: ✔️(Indoor only) | Smart Lock: ✔️ | Thermostat: ecobee3 through HomeKit | Key Fob: 🚫 | Amazon Alexa: ✔️ | Google Home: ✔️ | Apple HomeKit: ✔️ | Z-Wave: 🚫 | Zigbee: 🚫 | IFTTT: 🚫 | Other connectivity: HomeKit lights, sprinklers, smartplugs, etc. | Cellular monitoring backup: 🚫 | Video storage: Local MicroSD storage or $10/month plan | Remote arming/disarming: ✔️ | Yard Sign: 🚫 | Duress PIN: 🚫 | 2FA: Varies by country

Pros: No monthly fees required

Simple DIY installation

24/7 recording option with local storage

2K camera resolution

Human / object / pet recognition

Pan and tilt indoor cam Cons: No professional monitoring

Eufy is well-known for its security cameras, but less so for its overall security system — most likely because it doesn't offer professional monitoring. Yet the company has a wide selection of sensors, baby monitors, smart locks, alarms, and doorbells that accompany these cameras, all of which could make up a complete security suite. You just need to be comfortable monitoring it yourself. Eufy Cams top two of our lists for devices that store video footage locally: Best Smart Video Doorbells and Best Security Cameras. Most security companies store your data on the cloud, which can leave it vulnerable to data breaches. Eufy's standard microSD slots in its cameras bypass this common issue. Most security companies either require a monitoring plan or incentivize it by making it affordable. Ring and Abode can be self-monitored if you so choose, whereas Eufy doesn't appear to have any plans to add monitoring. Many buyers will want to have a choice, making Eufy more of a niche pick for general home security. Despite this, Eufy's Wireless Protection System is worth considering for its superior camera performance. In head-to-head performance, we judged the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K to beat out the Ring Indoor Cam, Nest Cam Indoor and Wyze Cam Pan. One reason is that Eufy Cams come with crisp 2K HD resolution instead of the industry-standard 1080p, and the upgraded model can pan and tilt to cover more ground. Another reason is that they can differentiate between people, pets, and objects without a subscription, limiting false positives so every alert is worth checking.

How to pick the best home security system While the SimpliSafe Home Security System maybe our top choice, it shouldn't necessarily be yours by default. Each system has its trade-offs, and in this case, SimpliSafe's easy installation, low costs, and reliable sensors are offset by a lack of third-party support or outdoor cameras. For other systems, the trade-offs are less about features and more about the cost. The higher the monthly fee, the more features you typically unlock. On the other hand, some features only matter if you want a smart home security system with automation and if this, then that applets. You may just want a reliable app with live camera feeds, alert notifications, and remote access. Each of the six-picks offer these but at very different price points. Each reader will be approaching this decision with different circumstances and expectations, so we've broken down some important considerations you should make before deciding which of our top security systems is best for you. 1. Install it yourself, or pay a little for the pros Most DIY security companies suggest how easy and short the installation process will be. Sometimes, this ends up being true, though certain types of devices like video doorbells may actually require you to do some wiring. In practice, however, the difficulty is less about mounting or adhering devices, and more about knowing how many to buy and where to place them. When speaking to a representative, they may try to upsell you on products, but they also can estimate how many sensors and cameras you'll need based on your home's square footage. They also will know how to place sensors so they remain out of sight, or out of the reach of your pets; plus, if a device doesn't turn on, they're more likely to know what went wrong. Most DIY companies offer professional installation at a reasonable price. The exceptions are Frontpoint, which is completely DIY, and Ring, which charges an excessive flat rate per device that'll quickly add up for a full system. 2. Customize your sensors and alarms Without a doubt, you need entryway sensors, door / window sensors for the rest of the home, and motion sensors. The question is, do you need the other sensors and devices that these companies sell as accessories: Smoke

Carbon Monoxide

Water Leaks

Glass breaking

Outdoor siren

Smart lock You hopefully already own fire and CO alarms, but who among us hasn't heard random beeping and spent too long figuring out where it was coming from, then what it meant? With smart connectivity, you'd know what the beeping means, when to replace the batteries, and if an alarm goes off while you're away from home. In our minds, these are worth getting, along with the water leak sensor if you own a house. Glass break sensors are meant to be a backup for window sensors: if a window is opened the sensor will feel the movement and respond, but if the glass is broken the burglar could theoretically climb through without setting it off. Motion detectors inside the home would catch them, but theoretically, the glass break trigger would set off the alarm more quickly. Depending on how many windows your home has, investing in more motion detectors instead could work. If you choose a system that supports outdoor cameras, it makes sense to buy an outdoor siren if it's available. With systems that only set off alarms in the indoor hub, users often complain that the noise isn't loud enough to scare burglars until they've already broken into the house. As of now, SimpliSafe and Abode sell outdoor sirens, and Frontpoint works with Alarm.com sirens; our other picks don't work with outdoor models at present. Smart locks are primarily for smarter systems where you can use conditional coding to take advantage of them. For example, some systems use geolocation to determine that all user phones are away from home, then lock the door by default. You can buy the company-made locks if this appeals to you, but some of the best smart locks can connect to certain systems via Z-Wave or HomeKit. 3. Explore your app options Even if you pay for monitoring, you'll be expected to use your app frequently. It's your best tool to stay apprised of emergencies, code automations, and check live-streams. Unfortunately, not all apps are created equal, between companies or between iOS and Android. For SimpliSpace, the iOS and Android apps have rave reviews, but users have reported an iOS connectivity issue for months that may affect you. Abode recently updated its app, which may have been a mistake: both the Android and iOS apps currently have mediocre ratings, thanks to reports that some beta automations are buggy and certain features can only be used in a web browser. Though it's unclear why, Frontpoint's iOS app is considered more reliable, while the Android app is rated one star worse. Vivint's apps for iOS and Android are both highly rated and respected. The same goes for Ring's popular iOS and Android apps. Eufy's Android and iOS apps have fewer reviews but the highest ratings of all of them. How much will monitoring plans cost over time? Security companies love to point out that their monitoring will only cost a dollar or two a day, which seems like such a reasonable number to keep you and your family safe! Even so, that number blows up when you consider long-term costs, especially when you combine it with upfront equipment and installation fees.

1-year cost for video monitoring 5-year cost for video monitoring SimpliSafe $180 (Standard), $300 (Interactive) $900 (Standard), $1500 (Interactive) Abode $80 (Connect), $200 (Secure) $400 (Connect), $1000 (Secure) Frontpoint $540 (Interactive), $600 (Ultimate) $2700 (Interactive), $3000 (Ultimate) Vivint $480 (Smart Home), $600 (Smart Home + Video) $2400 (Smart Home), $3000 (Smart Home + Video) Ring Alarm $30 (Basic), $100 (Plus) $150 (Basic), $500 (Plus) Eufy N/A N/A