The Moto G7 is, without a doubt, one of the best phones in its price range. It brings a lot to the table for its small price tag, with one of the highlights being a glass design. There's no denying it looks great, but with just the right drop, it can be a shattered mess in the blink of an eye. Prevent that from happening with one of these heavy-duty cases.

Still can't decide?

For what it's worth, my personal favorite case on this list is the Poetic Guardian. It has everything you want in a rugged case, including 360-degree coverage for the Moto G7 and a screen protector that's built right into it. On top of that, the clear back allows the G7's design to shine through and it comes in quite a few fun colors. Overall, it's a really complete and well-rounded package.

If you want a heavy-duty case but are in search of something a little less bulky, another great choice is the Encased Scorpio. It's built really well, makes the G7 easier to hold, and still offers more than enough ruggedness/durability to keep the phone safe.

And, if money is your top concern, the CaseRoo Heavy Duty gives you everything you could ask for at around five bucks.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.