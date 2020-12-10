Best Heavy Duty Cases for Google Pixel 4a Android Central 2020

One of the best phones of 2020 for performance, cameras, and price, the Google Pixel 4a also has a minimalist design that will still comfortably fit in one hand with a thick case. So we've made sure to find the most hardcore protective cases available that will keep it dent- and scratch-free without blocking the rear fingerprint sensor. You'll find screen protectors, corner cushions, kickstand, and other defensive perks with the best heavy-duty Pixel 4a cases available today.

What are the best heavy-duty Pixel 4a cases?

The Google Pixel 4a isn't the most advanced Android phone, but we appreciate it for (among other things) letting you comfortably use it one-handed while other massive phones are a two-handed affair. So we wanted to choose as many heavy-duty Pixel 4a phone cases that would protect it without ballooning it in size and taking away a major perk. We chose the Spiggen Rugged Armor as the best example of a shockproof case that doesn't make your phone too thick.

You may also want a case that protects the front of your Pixel 4a as well as the back. In that case, Poetic Revolution is your best bet thanks to its built-in screen protector in front and dual PC/TPU layers for the sides and back. Our other top picks don't come with a screen protector, so if that's what you want then you'll need to buy one of the best Pixel 4a screen protectors separately.

All of these cases provide a minimum level of safety that ensures they can withstand those dreaded corner falls on hard surfaces, so choosing one will come down to personal preferences. Phones with multiple protective layers are typically safer but also thicker in your hand. Cases with built-in kickstands are handy if you want to watch or play content on a flat surface like a desk or nightstand. Some cases have better rubberized side grips, while others have smoother sides with more textured backs for a better hold. It's hard to recommend which will feel best in your hand until you buy and try it for yourself.