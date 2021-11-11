HBO Max launched in 2020 as the digital hub for all your favorite HBO series and WarnerMedia content, from classics like Six Feet Under and The Wire to the latest films released by Warner Bros. Pictures. With so much media already available on the platform, and plans for more shows to premiere in the future, it can be tough to decide what you should watch next. As such, we've rounded up a list of the best shows on HBO Max right now.

Trending Now on HBO Max When it comes to new and popular series, HBO Max is one of the best and most talked-about streaming platforms on the market right now. With that in mind, we've created a list of some of the most trendy-worthy series on the platform right now. Here they are: Insecure

Created by and starring Issa Rae, Insecure follows best friends Issa and Molly as they attempt to navigate their flaws and professional aspirations in modern-day Los Angeles. New episodes of the fifth and final season debut on Sundays. Love Life

Love Life follows a single millennial living in New York City while looking for love, with each episode focusing on a new suitor. Season 2 follows Marcus (William Jackson) on his quest for his own happily ever after, and is streaming now. Scenes from a Marriage

A new adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name, Scenes From a Marriage is a five-part limited series that follows the relationship of Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain), who begin to face setbacks after going on a disastrous double date with their friends. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy follows the actor as he travels across Italy to learn about, and taste, the country's best regional cuisines. Succession

Succession stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, a media tycoon who inadvertently pits his four grown children against each other when he announces his intent to retire. New episodes of Season 3 stream on Sundays. Drama on HBO Max HBO Max is also a solid streaming service for viewers looking for some dramatic series. With that in mind, here are a few of the most action-packed series currently available on HBO Max. The American Guest

The American Guest follows the journey of former U.S. president Teddy Roosevelt (Aidan Quinn) and Brazilian army officer Cândido Rondon on their exploration of unknown regions of the Brazilian Amazon. Gossip Girl

A reboot of the hit CW series, HBO Max's Gossip Girl introduces a new generation of New York private school teenagers. It follows them as they navigate both the Upper East Side social scene and the salacious Gossip Girl Instagram account. The first half of Season 1 is streaming now, while the second half starts streaming on Nov. 25. Laetitia

Based on a true story, Laetitia is a limited series about the case of an 18-year-old girl (Sophie Breyer) who went missing in western France. The story is told from the perspective of Laetitia's twin sister Jessica, played by Marie Colomb. The Sopranos

Catch up on HBO's legendary mobster epic ahead of watching the new HBO Max prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he attempts to balance life as a dad and husband alongside his role as the head of a New Jersey mob family. All six seasons are available to stream. The White Lotus

Set at the titular resort, The White Lotus follows the exploits of both guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of one week. The limited series stars Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney. Comedy on HBO Max Want to laugh? Look no further! HBO Max has a variety of comedy series that will make you laugh until you cry. Here's a lineup of some of the best comedy series streaming today on HBO Max. Betty

Based on Crystal Moselle's 2018 film Skate Kitchen, Betty follows a diverse group of young women as they navigate the mostly male-oriented world of skateboarding. Frayed

Set in in 1988, Frayed follows a wealthy London housewife named Sammy Cooper, who's forced to return to her hometown of Newcastle, Australia and revisit her past. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Ghosts

Originally aired on BBC One, Ghosts tells the story of a young couple who inherit a dilapidated English mansion as their first home. As they begin to renovate, however, the couple learns the home is full of needy ghosts. An American version of the show, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, recently debuted on CBS. Head of the Class

A reboot of the hit series from the '80s, the new Head of Class follows first year teacher Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez) as she deals with a class full of overachieving students and encourages them to find joy in things outside of the classroom. South Side

Shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, South Side follows two friends who are stuck working at Rent-T-Own while dreaming about taking over the world. New episodes of Season 2 stream on Thursdays. Reality competitions on HBO Max HBO Max also features a ton of reality competition series that either aired previously on different networks or are exclusive to the platform. Here's a roundup of some of the best reality competition series streaming now. 12 Dates of Christmas

Narrated by Natasha Rothwell, 12 Dates of Christmas follows three sexy singles as they search for someone special to bring home for the holidays. Season 2 starts streaming Nov. 25. First Dates Hotel (UK)

First Dates Hotel follows maitre d' Fred Sirieix and his team of matchmakers as they invite a new group of singles each season to stay at a luxury hotel in the south of France and take part in a series of blind dates. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Selena + Chef

Filmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Selena + Chef finds Selena Gomez learning how to cook in her own kitchen — with the help of some master chefs. Seasons 1-3 are streamin now. Sweet Life: Los Angeles

From executive producer Issa Rae, Sweet Life: Los Angeles follows a group of seven Black twenty-somethings as they pursue their dreams while living together in southern Los Angeles. We're Here

We're Here follows drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they journey to rural communities across America in hopes of showing residents the human side of drag. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Docuseries on HBO Max You'll also find a collection of thrilling docuseries on HBO Max. Whether you're into true crime or something a little more uplifting, here are our top picks for docuseries that are currently available on HBO Max. Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case

Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case finds Dolores Vázquez sharing her side of the story in the Rocío Wanninkhof case 20 years after she was wrongly convicted for the murder. Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

A continuation of the popular Hard Knocks series, Hard Knocks In Season gives fans an all-access look at the Indianapolis Colts during the actual NFL season for the first time ever. The new show starts streaming Nov. 17. How It Really Happened

Hosted by actor Hill Harper, How It Really Happened revisits some of the most notorious crimes, mysteries, trials and celebrity tragedies of the last several decades. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now. How To With John Wilson

How To With John Wilson follows the titular filmmaker and self-described "anxious New Yorker" as he films fellow New Yorkers and attempts to give advice on a variety of relatable topics. Season 2 starts streaming Nov. 26. The Story of Late Night

HBO to the Max HBO Max truly has something for everyone when it comes to the series. Whether you're looking to revisit an old favorite like Friends or want to dive into something new like The White Lotus or Gossip Girl, you're sure to find the content that fits your taste. The streaming service also offers a variety of shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat, whether through romantic comedy series like Insecure and Love Life or drama series like The Sopranos and Succession. If you'd rather experience stories based on real-life events, then Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case might be worth a watch. And if you're looking for something a bit more scandalous, How It really Happened will probably keep you on the edge of your seat. In addition to series that are already streaming, as well as the impressive lineup of movies on HBO Max, the platform has a new batch of series coming to the platform over the next several months. This includes The Sex Lives of College Girls, which premieres on Nov. 18, and the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Tiny Toons Looniversity is also set to arrive on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max soon.