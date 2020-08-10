Google's Pixel smartphones are some of the best Android devices ever released, but if you're hoping to get your hands on one of these stellar devices at a discount, you should first take a look at the more affordable Google Pixel 4a models. After a series of delays over the course of the year, the Pixel 4a is finally available for pre-order with a release date set for August 20 and we are collecting all the best Google Pixel 4a deals right here ahead of launch. This model takes the best features of the Google Pixel 4 and places them in a more affordable package.
Unlike previous Pixel devices, there is no XL model of the Google Pixel 4a. However, its 5.81-inch OLED display is more than suitable for browsing the web, watching videos, playing mobile games, and more. The Pixel 4a is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB non-expandable storage, and a 3140mAh battery. Plus, it's fitted with a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera featuring an 84-degree field-of-view. All in all, even though the device comes with a few compromises in comparison to the standard Google Pixel 4, it's easily one of the greatest Pixel devices ever made.
The Pixel 4a was only just announced and it's already listed as a #1 best seller in the unlocked phones section of Amazon. Availiability it becoming scarce, so if you are interested in one you'll want to get your order in sooner than later.
Best Cheap Google Pixel 4a Deals
While the Google Pixel 4a is a new release, various retailers will be throwing out discounts and bundle offers to make buying the phone from them more enticing. You don't need to sign up with a carrier to score a deal on the Google Pixel 4a either. Below we've listed all the best deals that are currently available for the device. Remember to check back often if you haven't found the perfect deal as this page and the offers below are updated on a regular basis.
Google Pixel 4a | From $249.99 at Best Buy
You can save up to $100 on the Google Pixel 4a when you purchase and activate the device today at Best Buy. Activating via Sprint offers the biggest discount; you'll save $100 by adding a new line or starting a new Sprint account with the purchase. Meanwhile, activating via Verizon or AT&T earns you a $50 discount. You can also buy it unlocked for full price.
Google Pixel 4a | $349.99 at Amazon
Amazon is now allowing customers to pre-order the new Google Pixel 4a. Head there today to place your order and have it shipped on time for release day later this month.
Google Pixel 4a Case Bundle | $389.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Google Pixel 4a bundled with a machine-washable fabric case in your choice of Basically Black, Blue Confetti, or Static Grey at Amazon. These cases are custom knit for the Pixel 4a to allow for a perfect fit.
Google Pixel 4a | $10/month at Verizon
The Google Store has a special offer for Verizon customers looking to grab the Google Pixel 4a. Right now, you can score the new phone for only $10 month through Verizon when you add a new line of service. This deal is only available via the Google Store currently.
Google Pixel 4a | $349 at Google
Google's own website now has the Google Pixel 4a available to pre-order as well. Plus, with the 0% APR Google Store Financing offer, you can choose a monthly payment plan for as low as $14.54 per month.
Learn more about the Google Pixel 4a
Not sure whether the Google Pixel 4a is the right device for you? Take a look at our review of the Pixel 4a where it was rated with four out of five stars for a more in-depth assessment of its features and abilities. You can also go through its specifications, find a case from our guide to the best Google Pixel 4a cases, and last but not least pick up a screen protector while you're here at Android Central.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.