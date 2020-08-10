Google's Pixel smartphones are some of the best Android devices ever released, but if you're hoping to get your hands on one of these stellar devices at a discount, you should first take a look at the more affordable Google Pixel 4a models. After a series of delays over the course of the year, the Pixel 4a is finally available for pre-order with a release date set for August 20 and we are collecting all the best Google Pixel 4a deals right here ahead of launch. This model takes the best features of the Google Pixel 4 and places them in a more affordable package.

Unlike previous Pixel devices, there is no XL model of the Google Pixel 4a. However, its 5.81-inch OLED display is more than suitable for browsing the web, watching videos, playing mobile games, and more. The Pixel 4a is also equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB non-expandable storage, and a 3140mAh battery. Plus, it's fitted with a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera featuring an 84-degree field-of-view. All in all, even though the device comes with a few compromises in comparison to the standard Google Pixel 4, it's easily one of the greatest Pixel devices ever made.

The Pixel 4a was only just announced and it's already listed as a #1 best seller in the unlocked phones section of Amazon. Availiability it becoming scarce, so if you are interested in one you'll want to get your order in sooner than later.

Best Cheap Google Pixel 4a Deals

While the Google Pixel 4a is a new release, various retailers will be throwing out discounts and bundle offers to make buying the phone from them more enticing. You don't need to sign up with a carrier to score a deal on the Google Pixel 4a either. Below we've listed all the best deals that are currently available for the device. Remember to check back often if you haven't found the perfect deal as this page and the offers below are updated on a regular basis.

Learn more about the Google Pixel 4a

Not sure whether the Google Pixel 4a is the right device for you? Take a look at our review of the Pixel 4a where it was rated with four out of five stars for a more in-depth assessment of its features and abilities. You can also go through its specifications, find a case from our guide to the best Google Pixel 4a cases, and last but not least pick up a screen protector while you're here at Android Central.

Keep in Touch Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from Android Central! I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands. Yes No I would like to receive mail from Future partners. Yes No Sign Me Up No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.