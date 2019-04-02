When it comes to Android tablets, the choices are many, but there aren't very many "good" tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 bucks that trend as it's only real competition is Google's options. However, one of the most important things when it comes to buying a tablet is finding the best case, whether you need it to be fashionable or functional. Here are the best cases for your Galaxy Tab S4.

Hard shell, slim look

Poetic TurtleSkin Series Silicone Case

Staff pick

Want a protective case that won't turn your tablet into a tank? The Poetic TurtleSkin case offers a little bit slimmer design than most hybrid cases, while including heat vents to keep your gaming sessions going, and is touted as being childproof.

$13 at Amazon

OEM keyboard cover

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard

If you need a keyboard case for your Tab S4, Samsung's option provides the best bet. This is because not only is there storage for your S Pen, but Samsung also includes its new Dex Mode when using this keyboard.

$150 at Amazon

Tri-fold holder

Infiland Tri-Fold Shell Cover w/ S Pen holder

If you don't feel the need to own Samsung's accessories for its products, the Infiland Tri-Fold shell will be a great option to keep your Tab S4 safe. You have wake/sleep compatibility, along with a little slot to keep your S Pen housed when not in use.

$14 at Amazon

Heavy duty protection

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO

SUPCASE is killing the game when it comes to great, protective cases, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro is no different. This case includes a built-in screen protector, along with a TPU inner lining. The only downside is that there is no slot to hold your S Pen.

$25 at Amazon

Slim keyboard

Fintie Slim Shell Keyboard Case

When it comes to keyboard cases, some folks don't want all the bells and whistles. That's where the Fintie Slim Shell Keyboard Case comes into play. This is a bare-bones, no nonsense keyboard case that just works and will get you up and working in no time.

$31 at Amazon

Fashion and function

Ztotop Leather Folding Stand Cover

There is just something about a leather case on your tablet or smartphone. The Ztotop Leather Folding Stand looks great, and provides different viewing angles, as well as a stylus loop and magnetic closure.

$21 at Amazon

All business

Infiland Multi-angle Business Cover

Keeping with the trend of a professional look, Infiland offers a business cover of its own. Not only can you keep your Tab S4 protected, but there is also a pocket for some cash, business cards, or even some paper.

$19 at Amazon

Basic TPU

ZeKing Ultra Slim TPU Case

You don't want bells and whistles, The ZeKing Ultra Slim TPU case keeps your Tab S4 protected, while also showing off the design on the back. ZeKing promises its case will fit perfectly, or you will be able to get it replaced with ease.

$10 at Amazon

Spin it

ZenRich 360 Rotatable Case

Some folks tend to carry their tablets with them wherever they go, and need to make sure that it doesn't leave their side. The ZenRich 360 case does that and so much more, with its adjustable hand-strap, adjustable viewing angles, and included adjustable shoulder belt. This is really the best all-in one case for almost any situation.

$27 at Amazon

These are just some of the cases currently available for the Galaxy Tab S4, but there are options for everyone. The Poetic TurtleSkin case takes home our Staff pick because of the included heat vents, S Pen holder, and the fact that it's childproof. If you need a keyboard case, we'd recommend picking up the Fintie Keyboard Case as it won't break the bank, and makes it easy to get working quickly.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.