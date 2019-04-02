When it comes to Android tablets, the choices are many, but there aren't very many "good" tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 bucks that trend as it's only real competition is Google's options. However, one of the most important things when it comes to buying a tablet is finding the best case, whether you need it to be fashionable or functional. Here are the best cases for your Galaxy Tab S4.
Hard shell, slim look
Poetic TurtleSkin Series Silicone CaseStaff pick
Want a protective case that won't turn your tablet into a tank? The Poetic TurtleSkin case offers a little bit slimmer design than most hybrid cases, while including heat vents to keep your gaming sessions going, and is touted as being childproof.
OEM keyboard cover
Samsung Book Cover Keyboard
If you need a keyboard case for your Tab S4, Samsung's option provides the best bet. This is because not only is there storage for your S Pen, but Samsung also includes its new Dex Mode when using this keyboard.
Tri-fold holder
Infiland Tri-Fold Shell Cover w/ S Pen holder
If you don't feel the need to own Samsung's accessories for its products, the Infiland Tri-Fold shell will be a great option to keep your Tab S4 safe. You have wake/sleep compatibility, along with a little slot to keep your S Pen housed when not in use.
Heavy duty protection
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO
SUPCASE is killing the game when it comes to great, protective cases, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro is no different. This case includes a built-in screen protector, along with a TPU inner lining. The only downside is that there is no slot to hold your S Pen.
Slim keyboard
Fintie Slim Shell Keyboard Case
When it comes to keyboard cases, some folks don't want all the bells and whistles. That's where the Fintie Slim Shell Keyboard Case comes into play. This is a bare-bones, no nonsense keyboard case that just works and will get you up and working in no time.
Fashion and function
Ztotop Leather Folding Stand Cover
There is just something about a leather case on your tablet or smartphone. The Ztotop Leather Folding Stand looks great, and provides different viewing angles, as well as a stylus loop and magnetic closure.
All business
Infiland Multi-angle Business Cover
Keeping with the trend of a professional look, Infiland offers a business cover of its own. Not only can you keep your Tab S4 protected, but there is also a pocket for some cash, business cards, or even some paper.
Basic TPU
ZeKing Ultra Slim TPU Case
You don't want bells and whistles, The ZeKing Ultra Slim TPU case keeps your Tab S4 protected, while also showing off the design on the back. ZeKing promises its case will fit perfectly, or you will be able to get it replaced with ease.
Spin it
ZenRich 360 Rotatable Case
Some folks tend to carry their tablets with them wherever they go, and need to make sure that it doesn't leave their side. The ZenRich 360 case does that and so much more, with its adjustable hand-strap, adjustable viewing angles, and included adjustable shoulder belt. This is really the best all-in one case for almost any situation.
These are just some of the cases currently available for the Galaxy Tab S4, but there are options for everyone. The Poetic TurtleSkin case takes home our Staff pick because of the included heat vents, S Pen holder, and the fact that it's childproof. If you need a keyboard case, we'd recommend picking up the Fintie Keyboard Case as it won't break the bank, and makes it easy to get working quickly.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.