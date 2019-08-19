Tired of plastic cases that all look and feel basically the same? Add a splash of natural texture to the back of your phone with these cases from kwmobile. Choose between two styles that use real wood to offer a natural look and feel.

Fans of thin cases should snag an ultra thin case from Arkour. These cases are designed to snap onto your phone and act as a second skin, taking all the bumps and scuffs so your phone doesn't. It's available in four color styles, with the green offering a sandstone finish for non-slip grip.

This DagoRoo case uses a honeycomb pattern along the inside to offer enhanced shock protection and also to protect the phone from wear and tear. You also get a protective lip around the display and the camera setup.

Some people need heavy-duty protection for their phones, and J&D provides just that with its ArmorBox case. It's a dual-layer case that's designed to be rugged as hell without being too bulky. You also get some nice ridges and textures to assist with your grip.

With the right clear case, it'll look like you're not using a case at all! AVIDET makes its clear cases out of flexible TPU and keeps them nice and thin so as to not add unnecessary bulk to your phone. This is your best bet for a truly clear case.

Wallet cases are an ideal choice for larger phones like the A70 because they provide ample protection for both the front and back your phone. This style from CaseMe is available in three colors, includes a magnetic closure, and offers two card slots along with a cash pocket.

Dual layer cases are great because they combine soft and flexible TPU, which is great for absorbing the shock of impact, with a PC shell that offers rigid support and texture for grip. Available in five color options, this is a great case that looks great and gets the job done.

The Ringke Fusion X is the perfect case for anyone looking to balance rugged protection with a clear case style. This refined design features reinforcement around the corners and edges to protect against drops along with a transparent back to show off the phone's colors.

The Spigen Rugged Armor is my go-to case for any phone that it's available for, so of course it gets top billing for the A70. It's an ultra-thin design that features stylish and functional carbon fiber accents that look great and help with grip.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series doesn't get as much love as the S and Note flagships, but just at a glance the Galaxy A70 looks way more similar to it's premium bretheren than its competition in the mid-range smartphone space. Samsung has opted to use "Glasstic" on the back side (basically a really glossy plastic material) so you're going to want a case to avoid any unsightly scratches and scuffs.

Phone cases are always a good idea. You never hear someone drop their phone and say "man, I wish my phone didn't have a case on" — but there are countless examples of the inverse situation.

Mid-tier phones sometimes get the shaft in terms of accessories, but there's a ton of great options out there for the Samsung Galaxy A70. Our top recommendation is the Spigen Rugged Armor because it's a fairly minimalist design that protects well where you need it and makes any slippery phone feel that much more comfortable in your hand.

Beyond that, it's really a matter of personal preference but I'll also give the nod to the DagoRoo case in part because I think the honeycomb pattern on the back looks really great and also helps to protect, but even more so because it's the best price on our list.

