Best Fitbit Versa and Versa Lite Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

If you're one of that many people who own a Fitbit, you want to take care of it. When it comes to the Versa and Versa Lite, there are plenty of screen protectors out there that will keep it in good condition. These smartwatches are the same size, so nearly all screen protectors are compatible with both. The one exception is a full body screen protector cases since the side buttons are different on the Versa and Versa Lite.

Quality screen savers

We highly recommend the KIMILAR Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (3-Pack) for well-rounded waterproof protection. Scratches, drops, bangs, and scrapes are no match for this level of strength. You'll have crystal clear visibility for a lovely viewing experience. You can also expect the original touchscreen accuracy to remain intact without any issues.

If you'd prefer full-body coverage for your smartwatch, you'll find that the CAVN Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack) and the NANW Fitbit Versa Lite Screen Protector (3-Pack) are both excellent options. You'll have maximum protection for your screen as well as the body of the watch. You'll even be able to choose the case colors that come in your pack so you can style your Fitbit to your liking.

