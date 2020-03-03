Best Fitbit Versa and Versa Lite Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
If you're one of that many people who own a Fitbit, you want to take care of it. When it comes to the Versa and Versa Lite, there are plenty of screen protectors out there that will keep it in good condition. These smartwatches are the same size, so nearly all screen protectors are compatible with both. The one exception is a full body screen protector cases since the side buttons are different on the Versa and Versa Lite.
- Waterproof protection: KIMILAR Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- Bubble-free installation: EZCO Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
- Keep it colorful: CAVN Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
- Flawless accuracy: QIBOX Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
- Safety for all surfaces: NANW Fitbit Versa Lite Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- Bye-bye fingerprints: XIMU Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
Waterproof protection: KIMILAR Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (3-Pack)Staff Pick
When you're looking for a screen protector, you want protection from all types of damage. This KIMILAR tempered glass screen protector is waterproof and will protect your screen from scratches, drops, bangs, and scrapes thanks to industry-leading strength. You'll also enjoy high-definition transparency that's virtually invisible.
Bubble-free installation: EZCO Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
These screen protectors from EZCO are made of high-quality tempered glass that's easy to install. Your purchase comes with wet and dry wipes so you can achieve a smooth and clean installation on the first try without any bubbles. This screen protector offers shatterproof protection that will keep you safe from scratches and bumps.
Keep it colorful: CAVN Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
If you have a Fitbit Versa and you want to keep it fully protected, you should consider these protective cases from CAVN. Your smartwatch will be safe from shatters, scratches, collisions, and other potential damage. There's no bulk to worry about. The ultra-thin design ensures smooth swiping and touching. Choose from an array of vibrant colors to keep things fun.
Flawless accuracy: QIBOX Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
Scuffs and scratches are a thing of the past with this four-pack of screen protectors from QIBOX. You'll hardly notice there's even a screen protector on your smartwatch. The slim but tough tempered glass feels just like the original screen, which allows for flawless accuracy when using the touchscreen. It's easy on the eyes with vivid clarity and no distortion.
Safety for all surfaces: NANW Fitbit Versa Lite Screen Protector (3-Pack)
If you want to protect the screen and the surrounding surfaces of your Versa Lite, this option from NANW will do the trick. The skin-friendly design is made of high-quality soft TPU material that protects all sides of the watch. The precise hole cutouts allow for easy access to the side button. You'll never have to worry about it falling off during exercise, either.
Bye-bye fingerprints: XIMU Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack)
Tired of smudgy fingerprints all of your smartwatch screen? You'll love these XIMU screen protectors. You won't ever have to worry about bubbles or fingerprints getting in the way when you're interacting with your touchscreen. Most importantly, you'll have ample protection from daily wear and tear, drops, scratches, bumps, and more.
Quality screen savers
We highly recommend the KIMILAR Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (3-Pack) for well-rounded waterproof protection. Scratches, drops, bangs, and scrapes are no match for this level of strength. You'll have crystal clear visibility for a lovely viewing experience. You can also expect the original touchscreen accuracy to remain intact without any issues.
If you'd prefer full-body coverage for your smartwatch, you'll find that the CAVN Fitbit Versa Screen Protector (4-Pack) and the NANW Fitbit Versa Lite Screen Protector (3-Pack) are both excellent options. You'll have maximum protection for your screen as well as the body of the watch. You'll even be able to choose the case colors that come in your pack so you can style your Fitbit to your liking.
