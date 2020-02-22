Best Fitbit Versa 2 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

When you're browsing smartwatch accessories, don't forget to buy a screen protector for your Fitbit Versa 2. You wouldn't want any damage to ruin that beautiful color touchscreen, after all. You'll be able to keep your display safe and free of scratches with any one of these reliable screen protectors.

Keep your screen safe

If you want to have several backups on hand, you can't go wrong with the RinoGear Fitbit Versa 2 Screen Protector. That's not the only reason to choose this product, though. These highly durable screen protectors are designed to handle even the most intense activities, so they'll go a long way. Not to mention, the film curves to the shape of your smartwatch screen for precise coverage while retaining original accuracy and functionality.

While all of these screen protectors are excellent, there may come a time when you want full body protection for your Fitbit Versa 2. This is especially true if you're known to be clumsy or you have many intense workouts in your future. If so, you should consider the JZK Fitbit Versa 2 Fullbody All-Around Protective Case. You'll be able to pick how many you want in your pack, whether that be two, three, five, or eight. Your screen and all sides of your smartwatch will have sufficient protection against damage.

