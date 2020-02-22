Best Fitbit Versa 2 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
When you're browsing smartwatch accessories, don't forget to buy a screen protector for your Fitbit Versa 2. You wouldn't want any damage to ruin that beautiful color touchscreen, after all. You'll be able to keep your display safe and free of scratches with any one of these reliable screen protectors.
100% touchscreen accuracy: RinoGear Screen Protector for Fitbit VersaStaff Pick
Protect your precious Fitbit Versa 2 display with these RinoGear screen protectors. This eight-pack can withstand even the most active users, so you can count on them to last. The unique flexible film material is designed to cover the curves on your screen for maximum coverage while retaining 100% touchscreen accuracy and functionality.
Flawless fit: CAVN Screen Protector for Fitbit Versa 2
If you're worried about finding a screen protector that will provide a flawless fit to the curve of your Versa 2, don't be! This four-pack from CAVN offers precise full-screen protection that won't leave any bubbles or residue behind. Enjoy edge-to-edge protection!
High-definition clarity: Spectre Shield Screen Protector for Fitbit Versa 2
You can make adjustments during the installation process with any of these screen protectors from Spectre Shield. They're virtually invisible but still offer the protection you need to keep your screen free of scratches and other unwanted damage. The high-definition film ensures your screen will remain clear and sharp with vibrant colors.
Bubble-free coverage: IQ Shield Screen Protector for Fitbit Versa 2
You won't find any pesky bubbles on your screen with a protector from IQ Shield. The company refers to its product as a "smart film" that seamlessly merges with the screen of your Fitbit Versa 2 once applied. Your purchase also comes with a spray solution, squeegee, lint-less cloth, and easy-to-read instructions that simplify the process.
Clear as day: Aresh Screen Protector for Fitbit Versa 2
If you're looking for quality protection, you'll have met your match with these screen protectors from Aresh. You get six in a pack so you'll have plenty to go around. You'll appreciate the clear HD film that provides you with a bubble-free application. Most importantly, the screen protector won't affect the touch accuracy of your smartwatch.
Full body protection: JZK Fitbit Versa 2 Full Body All-Around Protective Case
Looking to protect more than just your screen? You may prefer these JZK full-body cases. You get protection for your screen as well as the external surface. All four sides of your Fitbit Versa 2 will be safe from scratches and other harm. Your original touchscreen sensitivity will remain intact. Choose how many in your pack and the colors you prefer.
Keep your screen safe
If you want to have several backups on hand, you can't go wrong with the RinoGear Fitbit Versa 2 Screen Protector. That's not the only reason to choose this product, though. These highly durable screen protectors are designed to handle even the most intense activities, so they'll go a long way. Not to mention, the film curves to the shape of your smartwatch screen for precise coverage while retaining original accuracy and functionality.
While all of these screen protectors are excellent, there may come a time when you want full body protection for your Fitbit Versa 2. This is especially true if you're known to be clumsy or you have many intense workouts in your future. If so, you should consider the JZK Fitbit Versa 2 Fullbody All-Around Protective Case. You'll be able to pick how many you want in your pack, whether that be two, three, five, or eight. Your screen and all sides of your smartwatch will have sufficient protection against damage.
