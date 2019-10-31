Best External Drives for Chromebooks Android Central 2019

Chromebooks suffer from similar limitations as other laptops, depending on the configuration of the model you choose. Sometimes you may run out of storage space. If you're unable to replace the solid-state drive (SSD), you'll need to look at an external storage solution. We've rounded up a few for your Chromebook.

Making a storage suggestion

There's no wrong choice when it comes to choosing a hard drive or SSD for your Chromebook. It all depends on how you use your laptop, what type of storage you seek, and how much capacity you require. The best overall option for expanding the available capacity on your Chromebook is the Samsung T5 Portable SSD for speed.

Samsung's portable SSD offers solid transfer speeds, but if you want something that offers a little more value, the Western Digital My Passport is a great runner-up that sacrifices a little in performance. You could also go down the DIY route and use an internal SSD like the WD Blue with an enclosure.

