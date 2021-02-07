Instead of relying on silicone bands to keep your Eero Pro 6, COLLWUFAN's Wall Mount Holder has guides built into the sides to simply slide your router into place. The company only offers a three-pack, which is probably the best way to go as you'll be able to mount all three of the routers in rooms across your home.

There's a lot to like about the new Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers , and both have immediately entered contention for the best Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market. Whether you have a large home with a lot of space to cover or just an apartment with one or two rooms, the Eero 6's mesh Wi-Fi network makes sure that every inch of your home is covered. But just like with the last generation, you're probably looking for the best Eero 6 mounts to help save some space. We've got you covered with a few of the best options.

In the event that you are upgrading from your older Eero to the new Eero 6 or Eero 6 Pro, you may be wondering if you can use the same mounts. This is a question that is asked whenever a series of products is upgraded, and sometimes, the company actually keeps the same design while just upgrading the internals.

However, if you look at the Eero 6 vs. Eero Pro, you'll quickly notice that it's just not possible to use your older mounts because the Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro both feature a slightly larger design. It's for this reason that you'll end up finding a lot of mounts for Eero routers that are not compatible with the newer version. But we do expect the number of options for Eero 6 mounts to increase the longer that the Eero 6 is available.

These are the best Eero 6 mounts

It should come as no surprise that the Mount Genie Eero Genie is the best Eero 6 mount to grab, as Mount Genie also is a fan-favorite for those with the best Eero mounts for last-generation routers. The Eero Genie is designed to fit both the new Eero 6 and the Eero Mesh routers, while being compatible with both the 15W and 24W power bricks. Plus, if you have multiple Eero routers around the home, Mount Genie offers a two-pack and three-pack of these mounts.

Those who opted to go down the route of the Eero 6 Pro instead of the standard version will want to get in on the fun with a great mount. Mount Genie is again our favorite option with the Eero Genie Pro for the Eero 6 Pro. This mount provides a low-profile, while including a "dummy ground prong" in order to keep the Eero 6 Pro supported in the wall socket. Just wrap the cable up inside the Cord Groove Organizer, place your router in the holder, and plug it into the wall.