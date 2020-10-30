Even though Black Friday itself is a few weeks off, a bunch of brands and retailers have already started their Black Friday sales. That's great news for deal hunters as you can snag Black Friday pricing right now, avoid busy stores, and get a headstart on your holiday shopping.

With Prime Day having taken place just a couple of weeks ago rather than in its usual summer placement, a lot of deals are just continuing through the fall season and various retailer are keen to re-attract shoppers as soon as possible. That means we're seeing some early sales already beginning.

Early Black Friday deals 2020: Roundups of the best sales

We will be showcasing the very best early Black Friday deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products and retailers' sales. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.

Black Friday retailer sales

Black Friday deal roundups

Best early Black Friday deals & sales in 2020

Black Friday being a month off hasn't stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We've seen a ton of Amazon's devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more all put on sale, many of them back down to Prime Day prices. There's also a bunch of other discounts on tech and smart home gear.

Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices — and some of them are already on sale. We've taken the time to round up all of the best early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of today.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday itself is always the Friday after Thanksgiving, making it November 27 this year. Traditionally, retailers would kick off their big sales early on the Friday morning with the discounts, and the hype, running all the way through the weekend.

However, the Black Friday sales are going to look a little different this year with huge amounts of in-store traffic not exactly desirable. A bunch of the biggest retailers in the U.S. are also giving their staff Thanksgiving day off for the first time in recent years suggesting a more low-key take on Black Friday this year, at least in stores.

Due to the current health crisis, we expect to see way more attention shown to online-only deals and since we're breaking out of the usual 'doorbuster' mindset, we're going to see many retailers kicking off their Black Friday sales much earlier, too.

When do Black Friday deals begin?

Right now! A bunch of retailers have announced their Black Friday sales and kicked off a ton of early Black Friday deals with more to follow later in November. Get to shopping now!

Let Thrifter help you

Black Friday just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and it's really hard to maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everythingin the run-up to Black Friday and during the event itself. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.

Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.