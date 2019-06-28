Today, doorbells are better than they've ever been before. Thanks to the rise of smart video doorbells, you no longer have to stress about who might be showing up to your home when you weren't expecting anyone. Instead, you can look on your phone, see who it is, and even talk with whoever's at your door. If you rely on the Google Assistant for controlling all of your smart things, these are the doorbells you'll want to check out.

Last but not least, we have the Eufy Security Video Doorbell. This is another camera that requires existing doorbell wires in order to work, but that's because it's incredibly powerful. The camera on the Eufy doorbell records video at 2K — 2560 x 1920, to be exact — and in HDR. You'll find a two-way talk feature, motion alerts, weather/water resistance, and more — all without any sort of monthly subscription.

Competing for the same price of the original Ring Video Doorbell, the RemoBell S might be one of the best deals you can find. It captures HD video, supports two-way talk using its microphone and speaker, has an impressive 180-degree field of view, night vision, and motion alerts. What stands out is that you get three days of rolling cloud storage included at no extra cost!

Stepping away from Ring doorbells, the Nest Hello is another great option that's very deserving to be on your short list. Its camera records video at a resolution of 1600 x 1200 in HDR up to 30 FPS, giving you a crystal clear view of everything. It also has night vision, supports 24/7 continuous recording, and can detect specific faces when you buy a Nest Aware subscription. It also boasts 128-bit encryption with support for two-step verification!

If you have a flexible budget and can afford to splurge on a doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro might be the one for you. Unlike the other Ring doorbells, this one requires existing doorbell wiring and takes longer to install. Once it's set up and ready to go, you get access to a 1080p camera that allows you to check-in on it at any time, non-stop power with no need to charge it, and advanced motion detection.

Following up on the legacy that was built with the Video Doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is an improved version of the original. Its 160-degree wide-angle camera records at a much sharper 1080p resolution. You can swap out the faceplate for a different look, and the battery pack is easily removable so you can charge it up without removing the entire doorbell.

Our first pick, the Ring Video Doorbell, is one of the best values you'll find. Its wide-angle camera captures video in 720p HD, you can get alerts on your phone, tablet, and PC when motion is detected, and there's a two-way talk feature that allows you to speak with whoever's at your front door. You can use the Ring as it is, or pay a subscription fee for cloud storage, professional monitoring, and discounts on future Ring products.

When it comes to video doorbells (and, let's be honest, all technology), you can keep spending money for more and more features. However, if you just want something that'll give you a good, reliable experience with a healthy set of core features, the Ring Video Doorbell is the way to go.

The 720p recording may not be the sharpest out there, but it's good enough for seeing who's at the door, and the 180-degree wide-angle lens gives you an excellent fisheye view of your front porch/steps. We also like that you have the option of using it hardwired or with a battery, and Ring's optional subscription plans give you other welcome features at a reasonable price.

If you want to step up to something a bit more impressive, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is definitely worth a look. It's a newcomer to this space, but it's already made quite a name for itself thanks to the impressive feature set without the need for any monthly subscription.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.