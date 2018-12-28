Today's the big day! Amazon's third annual Digital Day is here, which is offering up tons of deals on digital content from in-game purchases to digital magazines, novels, movies, and so much more. Below are some of the greatest deals of the day that you definitely don't want to miss, though you may want to make sure your Amazon Prime membership is active, as a few of these deals are exclusively available to Prime members only.

Good Reads Only 📚

Kindle Unlimited

Never run out of reading material with three months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. It gives you access to over 1 million titles and would normally cost $10 per month.

$0.99 at Amazon

Save Your Money

TurboTax 2018 with $10 Amazon Gift Card

TurboTax can help you maximize your deductions while filing your taxes in a few months, and today only Amazon's including a $10 gift card along with the discounted software. It's available to download for both PC and Mac computers.

From $30 at Amazon

Cut The Cord

Streaming TV Subscriptions with $10 Credit

From ESPN+ to CBS All Access and AMC Premiere, there are several apps you can start a paid membership with today to earn a $10 promo credit at Amazon. Plus, you'll be saving a ton compared to what cable would cost you.

Prices Vary at Amazon

Super Savings

Marvel and DC Digital Comics

As part of its Digital Day promotion, Amazon is offering some steep savings across a range of popular digital comics and graphic novels. Prices start at under $1 and the sale features titles from publishers like Marvel, DC, Vertigo, and more.

Up to 80% off at Amazon

Dino Deal

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this sequel to Jurassic World is a thrilling follow-up to the film which rebooted the series. Today's offer comes amidst several other digital HD films on sale, though many of these prices are only available for Prime members.

$7.99 at Amazon

Think Of The Children

FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon is currently offering customers three months of FreeTime Unlimited for just $2.99. FreeTime Unlimited offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. This subscription would generally cost you $30.

$2.99 at Amazon

Fiery Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon has dropped the price of its Fire HD 10 tablet to just $99.99 today. That's a match for its Black Friday pricing and the lowest we've ever seen it go. The deal applies to all three colors of the 32GB tablet.

$99.99 at Amazon

Let's Play

Discounted In-App Purchases

With discounts like 35% off the Digital Clash Pack on Clash of Clans and exclusive winter outfits for your Roblox characters, there are several can't-miss deals that could help you step up your game. There are deals on games like Candy Crush and Sega Classics too.

Offers vary at Amazon

Bonjour

Rosetta Stone 6-Month Subscriptions

Learn German, French, Italian, or some other language with these discounted Rosetta Stone subscriptions. You'll have access across all your devices, and the dynamic immersion technique will get you prepared for natural conversations.

$79 at Amazon

Meddling Kids

Boomerang FireTV App 30-Day Trial

Typically this free trial only lasts a week, but Digital Day allows you to score 30 days for free. Gain access to tons of classic cartoons and spend exactly no money in the process.

Free at Amazon

Even more digital content is on sale today, but these prices are set to last for today only, so be sure to visit the Digital Day 2018 homepage to see if there's anything we missed that you might be interested in.

