Today's the big day! Amazon's third annual Digital Day is here, which is offering up tons of deals on digital content from in-game purchases to digital magazines, novels, movies, and so much more. Below are some of the greatest deals of the day that you definitely don't want to miss, though you may want to make sure your Amazon Prime membership is active, as a few of these deals are exclusively available to Prime members only.
Good Reads Only 📚
Kindle Unlimited
Never run out of reading material with three months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. It gives you access to over 1 million titles and would normally cost $10 per month.
Save Your Money
TurboTax 2018 with $10 Amazon Gift Card
TurboTax can help you maximize your deductions while filing your taxes in a few months, and today only Amazon's including a $10 gift card along with the discounted software. It's available to download for both PC and Mac computers.
Cut The Cord
Streaming TV Subscriptions with $10 Credit
From ESPN+ to CBS All Access and AMC Premiere, there are several apps you can start a paid membership with today to earn a $10 promo credit at Amazon. Plus, you'll be saving a ton compared to what cable would cost you.
Super Savings
Marvel and DC Digital Comics
As part of its Digital Day promotion, Amazon is offering some steep savings across a range of popular digital comics and graphic novels. Prices start at under $1 and the sale features titles from publishers like Marvel, DC, Vertigo, and more.
Dino Deal
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this sequel to Jurassic World is a thrilling follow-up to the film which rebooted the series. Today's offer comes amidst several other digital HD films on sale, though many of these prices are only available for Prime members.
Think Of The Children
FreeTime Unlimited
Amazon is currently offering customers three months of FreeTime Unlimited for just $2.99. FreeTime Unlimited offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. This subscription would generally cost you $30.
Fiery Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon has dropped the price of its Fire HD 10 tablet to just $99.99 today. That's a match for its Black Friday pricing and the lowest we've ever seen it go. The deal applies to all three colors of the 32GB tablet.
Let's Play
Discounted In-App Purchases
With discounts like 35% off the Digital Clash Pack on Clash of Clans and exclusive winter outfits for your Roblox characters, there are several can't-miss deals that could help you step up your game. There are deals on games like Candy Crush and Sega Classics too.
Bonjour
Rosetta Stone 6-Month Subscriptions
Learn German, French, Italian, or some other language with these discounted Rosetta Stone subscriptions. You'll have access across all your devices, and the dynamic immersion technique will get you prepared for natural conversations.
Meddling Kids
Boomerang FireTV App 30-Day Trial
Typically this free trial only lasts a week, but Digital Day allows you to score 30 days for free. Gain access to tons of classic cartoons and spend exactly no money in the process.
Even more digital content is on sale today, but these prices are set to last for today only, so be sure to visit the Digital Day 2018 homepage to see if there's anything we missed that you might be interested in.
