Cyber Monday deals are already here, and for anyone looking for deals on wireless chargers, we've got quite a selection for you. Among the best wireless chargers around are those made by Belkin, Anker, and iOttie, and fortunately, these brands have some of the best deals going on this weekend and through Cyber Monday.

When looking for a wireless charger, it's essential to know whether or not your smartphone even supports wireless charging. After you figure that out, you know the wattage that it supports; that way, you don't end up paying more for a faster wireless charger when your phone doesn't support the highest speeds.

Once you figure that out, you'll be good to go. Fortunately, even the best Android phones like the Galaxy S21 support 15W, so some of these chargers should be perfect for many people taking advantage of Cyber Monday Android phone deals.

Belkin wireless chargers nearly half off for Cyber Monday

Belkin Special Edition BoostUp Wireless Charger 7.5W | 33% off This charger is optimized for iPhones but is compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone or accessory, capable of charging at 7.5W. It also has an indicator light so you can easily tell when your phone is correctly lined up. $20 at Amazon Belkin BoostCharge Fast Wireless Charger 10W | 49% off The Belkin BoostCharge wireless charger features a unique design that makes it easy to place your phone in landscape or portrait mode while it charges. $18 at Amazon Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 15W | 20% off This Belking wireless charging stand provides up to 15W of charging speed with dual coils so you can place your phone in landscape mode. $20 at Amazon

iOttie and Anker Cyber Monday wireless charger deals

iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 Charging Pad 10W | 20% off The iOttie iON charger not only charges your devices at up to 10W wirelessly but also features soft feathered fabric in multiple colors that can match anyone's home decor. It also features a USB which can charge a device at 18W. $28 at Amazon iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Stand 10W | 7% off iOttie's wireless charging stand charges up to 10W depending on your phone and even features dual coils that allow you to charge your phone in either orientation, making it easy to watch videos. $28 at Amazon iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W | 18% off If you're looking to splurge a bit, this iOttie charger is certified to provide up to 15W of charge for Google Pixel phones. Or, if you prefer, you can share 5W with a separate accessory like a smartwatch or Pixel Buds. $40 at Amazon Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand 10W | 22% off Anker's wireless charging stand features a sleek design and provides optimized charging that switches based on your phone's power needs. Plus, the dual coils let you charge regardless of orientation. $15 at Amazon Anker PowerWave II Wireless Charger 15W | 20% off Anker's PowerWave wireless charger can automatically optimize the charging speed based on your phone's needs, between 5W, 7. 5W, 10W, and 15W, making it ideal for any smartphone. $25 at Amazon