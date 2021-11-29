Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and as always, there are lots of exciting deals around storage products. So if you're looking to buy a microSD card for your phone, action camera, handheld gaming console, or any other accessory, or you need an external SSD or HDD, this is the ideal time to pick up some storage.

We've scoured major retailers for the best deals on these three categories, and we're going to focus on budget picks that are all available for under $100. Of course, if you like one of the choices on this list and want more storage, you can always opt for that variant. So without further ado, let's take a look at the best Cyber Monday deals on external storage products.

Best Cyber Monday microSD card deals

Samsung Evo Select 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 Memory Card | $15 off Samsung's Evo Select has been the go-to choice for microSD cards for several years now, and there's a good reason for that. The card lets you transfer at up to 100MB/s, comes with a 10-year warranty, and is sealed against dust and water ingress. For phones or cameras, this is the ideal choice. $55 at Amazon SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $9 off Need an affordable microSD card to slot into an action camera or another accessory? This is the ideal choice. SanDisk's microSD card is just as fast as other picks on this list, is one of the most affordable cards in the market today, and it delivers stellar reliability. $16 at Amazon SanDisk Extreme 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $9 off The SanDisk Extreme is an excellent alternative to the Evo Select. The UHS-I card is sold in variations from 32GB to 1TB, and you get transfers going up to 160MB/s — more than ideal for 4K video. It costs more than the Evo, and that's because you get a lifetime warranty here. $75 at Amazon SanDisk 512GB Nintendo Switch MicroSDXC Memory Card | $45 off If you're looking for storage aimed at your Nintendo Switch, this is the obvious choice. The card goes up to 100MB/s for file transfers, and lets you easily offload games, screenshots, and more from the internal storage of the Switch. $85 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday external HDD deals

WD Black 2TB External HDD | $25 off The WD Black is optimized for gaming, and the rugged enclosure allows you to take the drive with you wherever you go. It connects over USB 3.0, works with the PlayStation 4, and is available in storage configurations going up to 5TB. $65 at Amazon WD My Passport 5TB External HDD | $50 off The My Passport is well known as being the best-selling portable hard drive around. With 5TB of storage that you can access over USB 3.0, three-year warranty, and a portable design combined with a durable chassis, it's not hard to see why this drive continues to sell so well. $99 at Amazon Seagate Portable 2TB External HDD | $8 off Like WD's external HDD, the Seagate Portable continues to be a stalwart in this category. You get a durable design with USB 3.0 connectivity, transfer of up to 110MB/s, and a standard three-year warranty. $55 at Amazon Toshiba Canvio Basics 4TB External HDD | $10 off Toshiba's external HDD comes in a smidgen thinner and lighter than other options in this list, but it still offers a durable chassis, easy portability, and USB 3.0 connectivity. You also get slightly better value than the other choices here. $84 at Amazon LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External HDD | $40 off If durability is what you're looking for in a portable drive, you will need to pick up this LaCie Rugged Mini HDD. It is designed to withstand dust and water ingress and tumbles from 4 feet, transfers files at 130MB/s, and still manages to be very portable. $70 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday external SSD deals

Samsung T7 500GB External SSD | $20 off The T7 takes external SSDs to a whole new level, offering sequential writes of 1,000MB/s — 10 times that of regular HDDs. This is ideal for connecting to your Galaxy S21 or other phones, and you get USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the package. $80 at Amazon Samsung T7 Touch 500GB External SSD | $20 off If you need an additional layer of security, then you will need to take a look at the T7 Touch. The SSD is identical to the standard T7, with the key highlight being a fingerprint sensor that's located on the outer surface. For sensitive data, this is the ideal choice. $90 at Amazon SanDisk Extreme 500GB External SSD | $70 off The SanDisk Extreme continues to be a solid choice if you want an external SSD. This new-generation model comes with file transfers of 1050MB/s — on par with the best that Samsung has to offer. And you get a rugged enclosure that's lightweight and easy to carry around. $80 at Amazon Samsung T5 500GB External SSD | $18 off The T5 is the best-selling external SSD by a long margin, and that's because it does 540MB/s sequential writes, a rugged design that's built to last, and you get USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables included in the package. $93 at Amazon WD My Passport Go 500GB SSD | $40 off WD's My Passport Go is a colorful SSD that nails the basics. It has 400MB/s sequential writes and a three-year warranty, and has a built-in USB-A cable that you can easily hide, and is designed to be resistant to tumbles from 2 meters. $80 at Amazon Buffalo 1TB External SSD | $24 off If you're looking for the best value for external SSDs, this may just be it. Buffalo's 1TB portable drive has USB-A as standard, and you'll find a USB-C connector included in the box. It is a hassle-free way to increase the storage of your game console or transfer photos and videos from your phone. $96 at Amazon