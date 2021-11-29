The best Cyber Monday PS5 deals are here, offering a ton of savings on the most popular games and accessories out there. But what if even after those savings, you're still spending a significant amount of money? That's where these deals come in. We've rounded up some of the best deals you can find for under $30, meaning you can stay on budget this holiday. Ranging from games to headsets and chatpads, you'll find just about anything you'd like in the affordable category.
Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop all have sales going on today and throughout the week, giving you an opportunity to snag these accessories and games for dirt cheap. Don't miss out while they last.
Cyber Monday gaming on a budget
PlayStation Gift Card
It may technically not be on sale, but you can never go wrong with a gift card. And the best part is that it can be used for digital games on sale through the PlayStation Store. $25 can go a long way this time of year, even if you aren't getting the newest games out there. Or just save it for a rainy day and spend it whenever you'd like.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $40 off
That's the cheapest ever price we've seen Valhalla go for and it's an absolute must if you've not picked it up yet as even a year later it remains one of the best games for putting your PS5 through its paces. The story is fairly standalone, so if you're new to the series or haven't played Odyssey or Origins yet you won't feel too left out.
Guardians of the Galaxy | $35 off
For a game that just released last month, you won't find a better deal. Guardians of the Galaxy ditches the online aspects that everyone hated in Avengers and goes straight for a solid single-player narrative experience. The galaxy is still recovering from a massive interstellar war, and the Guardians feel like this is the perfect opportunity to make a quick buck.
Deathloop | $30 off
Deathloop is some of the very best that Arkane has to offer, and fans of Prey or Dishonored should give it a shot. When you find yourself stuck in a timeloop and being hunted down by an island of lunatics and assassins, you'll need to kill the eight Visionaries responsible to free yourself.
Razer Kraken X | $20 off
The Kraken X is a lightweight headset for people on a budget, but that doesn't make it bad. Quite the contrary, it's a great headset that also (once again) supports 7.1 surround sound. It seems to be a running theme with Razer. It may not have all the bells and whistles of more premium headsets, but it's an excellent choice if you don't want to break the bank.
HyperX Cloud Stinger | $20 off
If Razer's not really your speed, try giving HyperX a chance. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is a wired headset that features 90-degree rotating earcups, an adjustable steel slider, on-ear controls, flip-to-mute-mic, and memory foam earcups for long lasting comfort.
OVIO PS5 Controller Charging Station | $3 off
Charge up your DualSense controllers with this OIVO charging dock on sale for Black Friday. While the sale isn't a huge one, this is around the cheapest you'll find a charging dock, as most are priced between $20 to $30 dollars. With an LED indicator to conveniently show charge levels and fast two-hour charging, it's a great accessory to have.
PlayStation Media Remote
If you use your PlayStation as a media player for television and movies, then you'll definitely want to invest in a media remote. It makes the process much easier than just using a controller, and Sony sells an official PS5 media remote built specifically for the latest console.
Donop PS5 Controller Chatpad
The PS5 has pretty decent built-in dictation software for messages, but it's not 100% reliable. A chatpad is for those who prefer to type out there messages without messing around with the digital keyboard. This one is designed perfectly for a DualSense controller.
Hades | $10 off
The acclaimed roguelike is available for just $40 on PS4 and PS5 this holiday. Zagreus, son of Hades, is hell-bent (no pun intended) to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus to find Persephone, his birth mother, and he'll need a little help from the Greek pantheon to do it.
It Takes Two | $20 off
From A Way Out developer HazeLight, It Takes Two is a cooperative platformer that follows two parents who must reconcile their differences after they become trapped in their daughter's dolls. It's been nominated for several game of the year awards.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $20 off
While you're waiting for Spider-Man 2, you should pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It picks up after Peter has been training Miles for some time, and when Peter goes on a work trip, Miles suits up to take down the Roxxon Corporation from destroying Harlem.
Atrix USB-C 10ft Charging Cable | $9 off
Charging docks are nice, but sometimes you just want to pick the cheapest method possible. That's where a USB-C cable comes in. Unfortunately, the charging cable provided with the PS5 is fairly short, so you'll want to pick up another like this 10ft offering from Atrix.
KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | $3 off
Find your hands slipping off of your PS5 all too often? That's where performance grips and thumbstick covers will come in handy. This KontrolFreek package comes with non-slip rubber grips along with high-rise and mid-rise thumbsticks for greater accuracy while playing games.
Immortals Fenyx Rising | $45 off
Immortals Fenyx Rising found itself drowned out by larger fall and winter releases at the start of a new console generation, but it's a fantastic game that more people should play. Inspired by Greek myth, it takes parts of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for make for an incredibly fun adventure.
Turtle Beach Recon 200 | $30 off
Not to be outdone by the competition, Turtle Beach is also offering a wired headset for $40 this holiday season. The Turtle Beach Recon 200 is multiplatform compatible and features a flip-to-mute mic. It also supports Dolby Atmos for headphones.
Voyee PS5 Cooling Stand | $5 off
Worried about your PS5 getting too hot? Worry no longer. Though the PlayStation5 stays cool much, much better than the PS4 does (and does so quietly, to boot), some people may find peace of mind in getting a cooling station for it. Lucky for you, this one is on sale, and it doubles as a charging station for up to two controllers.
You certainly can spend hundreds of dollars products, but why should you when you can get excellent items for much less? These deals won't last, so act fast while you have the chance.
