Best Credit Cards Android Central 2019

Another year of credit card launches and updates are wrapping up, so we've spent some time combing through all of them to find the best that the industry has to offer in a range of categories. From making your travel experience at the airport and on your flight as comfortable and rewarding as possible, to earn as much as possible while you sleep, these cards have your back through all of it. If you want to keep things simple or earn the most on the purchases you make every day, there are cards for that too. No matter what you are looking for, these cards bring some of the best rewards and perks you can find today.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a card that is at its best when it rewards you for the everyday purchases. Grab a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. Then, earn 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, and 1% Cash Back on all other purchases. This card also has a low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%. The only downside is the $95 annual fee, but if you do the math, you'll earn more than enough to justify it. Pros: Newly added cash back on streaming

Recently added cash back on ridesharing

The best cash back on groceries

Solid cash back for gas Cons: Annual fee

Some places don't accept Amex

Best Overall Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express A card built for the everyday From its stellar rewards on groceries and gas to new additions like streaming services and ridesharing, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is hard to beat when it comes to everyday use. Apply at The Points Guy

Simple Cash Back: Citi® Double Cash Card

For keeping your rewards easy, the Citi® Double Cash Card has one of the most simple rewards programs out there today: earn cash back twice. Grab 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases (to earn cash back, you have to pay at least the minimum due on time). This card also has a nice balance transfer offer, so you can enjoy 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.49% – 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Pros: Simple rewards program

High cash back on all purchases

Balance transfer offer'

No annual fee Cons: Lack of welcome bonus

No additional perks

Simple Cash Back Citi® Double Cash Card The easiest rewards program out there. For those looking for a ridiculously easy rewards program that actually earns you a good amount of cash back, the Citi® Double Cash Card is a perfect fit. It seconds that. Apply at The Points Guy

The Travel Card: The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express is always somewhere near or at the top of the best travel cards. New cardholders earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, and 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. This card also has a ton of additional perks. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, and access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world. You'll also receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts, as well as a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. Pros: High rewards on flights and hotels

Free Uber rides

Yearly flying credits Cons: High annual fee

Amex isn't accepted as many places as others

The Travel Card The Platinum Card® from American Express The classic travel card. This card has been a long-standing icon for travel with its stellar rewards on flights and hotels as well as its newer additions like access to the Global Lounge Collection. Apply at The Points Guy

For Staying Over: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

If you are a fan of Hotels.com, Capital One has a credit card that is made just for you. Grab a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. After that, earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day. This card also offers up to $100 of the application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. You can fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; there are no blackout dates with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. Plus, transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs. This card has no foreign transaction fees and a $0 intro annual fee for the first year ($95 after that). Pros: The most standard points on hotels

Solid welcome bonus

No blackout dates Cons: Have to book through Hotels.com

Annual fee