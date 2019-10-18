Best Clear Cases for Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

With its slick glass back and striking color options, the Pixel 4 is a gorgeous piece of tech. As good as it may look, though, the right drop will turn it into a shattered mess in no time at all. If you want to avoid that from happening without hiding the Pixel 4's natural beauty, a clear case is what you'll want. Here are our favorite ones!

The case world has a ton of excellent options for the Pixel 4, but as far as clear cases go, these are the best of the best.

At the end of the day, our top recommendation goes to the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It's lightweight, doesn't add any bulk, and gives you ample protection against daily use. Plus, seeing as how Spigen's one of the best case-makers in the business, you can rest assured you're getting a quality product.

Another case we'd urge you to check out is the Ghostek Covert. This serves the same basic purpose of the Spigen Liquid Crystal, but its design is just so unique and we can't get enough of it. While it may be a little more opaque than other cases on this list, the semi-clear, semi-colored aesthetic is outstanding.

