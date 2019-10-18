Best Clear Cases for Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

With its slick glass back and striking color options, the Pixel 4 is a gorgeous piece of tech. As good as it may look, though, the right drop will turn it into a shattered mess in no time at all. If you want to avoid that from happening without hiding the Pixel 4's natural beauty, a clear case is what you'll want. Here are our favorite ones!

The clear winner: Spigen Liquid Crystal

Staff pick

When it comes to clear cases, the best one you can get is the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It's a slim and lightweight case that's form-fitted to go on the Pixel 4 just right. The TPU material gives the phone a welcomed grip, and at just 0.11-inches thick, it doesn't add unwanted bulk.

$10 at Amazon

Slim and rugged: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you find yourself needing a bit more protection than what the Liquid Crystal can offer, the Ultra Hybrid fits the bill nicely. Along with its clear back, there's also a reinforced bumper that gives you even more safety against drops/falls.

From $11 at Amazon

Made out of glass: ESR Mimic Case

Most clear cases are made entirely out of plastic, but this one from ESR is unique because the back is actually constructed out of tempered glass. This allows the Pixel 4 to feel just as premium, and the glass ESR uses is resistant against unwanted scratches.

From $17 at Amazon

Reinforced corners: PLESON Shockproof Case

Another clear case that offers excellent drop protection is the PLESON Shockproof Case. All four corners are reinforced to absorb tough falls and keep your Pixel 4 looking good for years to come. We also love the tactile button covers and lifetime warranty.

$9 at Amazon

Spookily good: Ghostek Covert

Available in three colors to match whatever version of the Pixel 4 you have, the Ghostek Covert offers surprisingly good coverage in a slim form factor. There are shock-absorbing bumpers, a raised edge over the screen, and a scratch-resistant back.

$15 at Amazon

Built-in kickstand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case

In the world of clear cases, one of the most unique options is the ESR Metal Kickstand Case. As you can see, the back of the case has a kickstand that pops out, making it easy to prop up the Pixel 4 wherever you go. You can use it vertically and horizontally.

$17 at Amazon

If we're making some suggestions

The case world has a ton of excellent options for the Pixel 4, but as far as clear cases go, these are the best of the best.

At the end of the day, our top recommendation goes to the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It's lightweight, doesn't add any bulk, and gives you ample protection against daily use. Plus, seeing as how Spigen's one of the best case-makers in the business, you can rest assured you're getting a quality product.

Another case we'd urge you to check out is the Ghostek Covert. This serves the same basic purpose of the Spigen Liquid Crystal, but its design is just so unique and we can't get enough of it. While it may be a little more opaque than other cases on this list, the semi-clear, semi-colored aesthetic is outstanding.

