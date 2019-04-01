Good clear cases show off your phone's natural beauty while still protecting it from the cruel, cruel concrete world outside the safety of your home. While the Nokia 9 PureView hasn't been out for long, the clear case selection isn't lacking in the slightest, with quality versions of both rugged hybrid cases and thin silicone covers now available.
Diamond durability
OUBA Air Hybrid SlimStaff pick
Combining a beefy TPU bumper with a hard plastic back, OUBA offers a crystal clear window to your Nokia 9's shiny back that won't break under pressure. There's a totally clear version, but I like the Black bumper version a tiny bit more; it looks a bit more refined to me.
First-party fit
Nokia Clear Case
This clear case is a bit thicker than most with a larger air gap between the back cover and the phone's glass back — which could help prevent dirt from scratching if it gets between your case and phone. The chamfer reminds me of the HTC 10, and I'm all for it! Nokia shows this protective clear case on its website but isn't selling it there yet. Amazon has it, though.
Too thin to skip
PUSHIMEI Soft TPU Crystal
Even if you hate cases, PUSHIMEI's clear case is thin enough to feel invisible and so low-priced that there's no excuse not to protect your Nokia 9. Its squishy TPU construction offers some light protection against scratches and smudges while adding grip.
Affordable protection
MoKo Transparent Hybrid
This hybrid clear case isn't quite as rugged as the Nokia Clear Case or the OUBA, but it still has all the features we know and love for protecting our phones: air-cushioned corners, precise camera and port cutouts, and raised edges around the screen to keep it off potentially-scratching surfaces.
Corner cushions
Qoosea Crystal Clear TPU
Like the PUSHIMEI, Qoosea's TPU case is thin and affordable to a T, with robust air cushions on the corners and a grippy exterior. This clear case features some of the most precisely close camera cutouts I've seen on Nokia 9 cases so far, and all of the other port cutouts are equally precise.
Go beyond clear
Osophter Floral TPU
Clear cases don't have to be totally clear to be totally cool, and this Osophter case uses the clear TPU as a canvas to paint your Nokia 9 PureView with beautiful roses! I love these kinds of cases because they let you see the phone's beauty while displaying personal style.
While I'm a fan of affordably priced first-party cases, the Nokia Clear Case not being sold by Nokia mobile the way Nokia sells its other cases on Amazon is annoying, but at least the OUBA Air Hybrid Slim is here to pick up the protective slack. And if you want to protect your phone without bulking it up with a polycarbonate back, the thin TPU-only version from PUSHIMEI.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.