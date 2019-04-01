Good clear cases show off your phone's natural beauty while still protecting it from the cruel, cruel concrete world outside the safety of your home. While the Nokia 9 PureView hasn't been out for long, the clear case selection isn't lacking in the slightest, with quality versions of both rugged hybrid cases and thin silicone covers now available.

While I'm a fan of affordably priced first-party cases, the Nokia Clear Case not being sold by Nokia mobile the way Nokia sells its other cases on Amazon is annoying, but at least the OUBA Air Hybrid Slim is here to pick up the protective slack. And if you want to protect your phone without bulking it up with a polycarbonate back, the thin TPU-only version from PUSHIMEI.

