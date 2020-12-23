Best Clear Cases for Google Pixel 4a Android Central 2020
The Pixel 4a is one of the best cheap Android phones of the year, so why not show it off with the best Pixel 4a clear cases. These cases add all of the protection you'll need, while still being able to show off your latest Pixel device. Plus, you won't have to worry about covering up that sleek design with a boring TPU case just to keep your investment protected.
- Get a spare: SPARIN Clear Case (2-pack)
- Add some flair: Salawat Gradient Slim Cover
- Tried and true: Ringke Fusion
- The basics: ESR Clear Case
- Old reliable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Clear and protective: Otterbox Symmetry
- Kick it up: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle
- Shock absorption: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Guard the Pixel: Poetic Guardian
Get a spare: SPARIN Clear Case (2-pack)Staff Pick
It's all fine and dandy to have a clear case for your Pixel 4a, but you don't want to be left waiting in the winds if something happens to your main case. Throw caution to the wind with this two-pack of cases from SPARIN. Show off your Pixel 4a in style while keeping it protected from the elements.
Add some flair: Salawat Gradient Slim Cover
Although the Pixel 4a is a sleek device, it can be a bit boring to just get a case that's 100% clear. The Salawat Slim Cover adds a bit of pizzazz to your phone with its gradient bumper going from blue to pink. There are also three other color options to choose from if the blue and pink colors aren't your style.
Tried and true: Ringke Fusion
Ringke's Fusion series is about as close as you'll get to a truly rugged clear case. Ringke hasn't skimped on the protection where you need it most — in the corners and along the edges of the display — but leaves the backplate crystal clear so your phone can shine through.
The basics: ESR Clear Case
The problem with some clear cases is that there's potential for dealing with "yellowing" which is not great. That's not going to be of any concern with the ESR Clear Case, as this case is resistant to the potential discoloration. Plus, this case measures in at just 1mm in thickness, so you won't have to deal with a big and bulky case.
Old reliable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Spigen makes some of the best cases, regardless of which phone you own, and that includes the Pixel 4a. With the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, you'll get a TPU bumper paired with a polycarbonate backplate for a great one-two punch in protection.
Clear and protective: Otterbox Symmetry
When it comes to protective cases, Otterbox is one of the industry leaders and has been for years. Although the Otterbox Symmetry is a bit bulkier than other clear cases on this list, this means you'll get fantastic protection for your Pixel 4a. The one-piece design makes it easy to throw your phone in its case, and Otterbox even offers a limited lifetime warranty.
Kick it up: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro style of case is one of the most ruggedly designed smartphone cases around. From its front plate that helps to protect the screen to the built-in kickstand and optional belt holster and clip, this case pretty much offers it all.
Shock absorption: Spigen Liquid Crystal
If you're looking for a reliable clear case to protect your new phone, you can never go wrong with Spigen's Liquid Crystal series. It offers top-notch protection against scuffs and scratches, is shock absorbent for drops, and the one-piece design makes it easy to install.
Guard the Pixel: Poetic Guardian
This full-body hybrid case from Poetic covers every corner of your phone, including the screen, with its built-in screen protector. Plus, the rear of the case is clear, so you can still show off that shine glistening from your brand-new Pixel 4a.
Show off your phone with the best Pixel 4a clear cases
There are a lot of great options when it comes to finding the best Pixel 4a clear cases, but our favorite is the SPARIN Clear Case. Not only are you getting a TPU design for a lightweight experience, but there are actually two cases included in this kit. With the additional case, you can rest easy knowing you'll always have a backup if something happens.
While it's fun to be able to show off your Pixel 4a, there's something to be said about adding a bit of style with the help of a case. The Salawat Gradient Slim Cover helps to do just that thanks to the polycarbonate backplate and TPU bumper which comes in a few different gradients. There's even anti-yellowing built-in so you won't have to worry about your case becoming discolored over time.
