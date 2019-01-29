On February 3, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will clash in the 2019 Super Bowl to decide which football team is taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy and a year of bragging rights. The Big Game deserves a big TV, so if you're in dire need of an upgrade we've got some affordable picks you'll want to check out right now, so that they arrive in time for kickoff!
Game ready
TCL R617
Don't look now, but TCL makes really good TVs for reasonable amounts of money. Its R617 model is pretty nice in that it checks all the boxes you'd want for the best viewing experience like HDR, Dolby Vision, and local dimming. It's also widely regarded as one of the best TVs for sports, thanks to its relatively fast response times.
Tried and true
Vizio P-Series
Vizio continues to build its name as a supplier of reliable TVs, and its 4K lineup is better than ever. The P-Series pulls you in with its vivid displays and a really useful smart TV user experience. HDR, Dolby Vision, and local dimming will all contribute to a quality Super Bowl viewing experience.
Game on
LG UK6300
LG sits comfortably atop the rankings of display manufacturers, mostly for its OLED TVs, but some of the company's mid-range and entry-level options are also up to snuff, such as the LG UK6300. It uses a combination of LG's AI ThinQ platform and top-grade display processing to offer a stunning picture.
Immerse yourself
Samsung NU7100
It's pretty hard to go wrong with a Samsung TV. The NU7100 can't touch the display prowess of Samsung's QLED panels, but it can certainly enhance your Super Bowl party. With consistent panel uniformity, a robust display engine, and a meaty smart TV interface, this TV has everything it needs to let you follow the action.
Perfect pairing
Sony Bravia X800E
One of Sony's best mid-range offerings is still relevant. The X800E uses quality parts and panels to ensure a great viewing experience. For not so much money, you'll get a dreamy Sony panel that you can be confident will show all the details on the field.
Straight fire
Toshiba Fire TV
Toshiba has one of the better value 4K HDR TVs on the market in its Fire TV. It uses Amazon's Fire OS platform for apps and games, which means Alexa is there to help you find the content you need using nothing but your voice. Let her guide you this Super Bowl Sunday.
No matter your choice, the big game will look amazing being upscaled to 4K. TCL's R617 set is our top recommendation for its impressive balance of price and features. As always, though, be sure to consider your own needs when deciding which one is right for you.
