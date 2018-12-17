You've got the tablet, and now it's time to get the case. The Lenovo Tab A10 may be cheap as far as tablets are concerned, but it's still worth protecting from drops and scrapes. If you're looking for something to keep it nice and cozy, or maybe even safe from children, these options will do you just right.
Business Class
DETUOSI Business Case
It has a striking design and would be mostly ordinary, except you can rotate the tablet in the case to use it in a vertical or horizontal orientation. There are eight colors to choose from, so figure out how you're feeling and go for it.
Executive Style
ProCase Folio Stand
With prominent ridges to keep your tablet nice and still while you have it propped up, the ProCase is a perfect example of something with both brawn and beauty. It'll hold your tablet with style, and its pen holder keeps the included stylus where you can always find it.
Wrist Candy
Jasilon Folio Case
This good-looking folio stand doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it does look good (did we mention that?) and you can flaunt its natural beauty easily thanks to its included wrist strap.
Kid-Proof
Bobj Rugged Case
We don't know that we'd classify an ordinary silicone case as "rugged," but it definitely aims to protect as much of the Lenovo Tab 10 as it can. It covers all the buttons, redirects speaker sound to the front, and if your kids get it messy with food or mud, you can wash it like you're washing a plate after dinner.
Simplistic
EpicGadget Folio Cover
These folio cases are simple but effective. EpicGadget's folio cover fits the Lenovo Tab 10 like a glove, and you can get it in any color you want. It has three folds in it for the ultimate flexibility and it comes with a stylus if you aren't one for using fingers.
There are many good options for protecting your Lenovo Tab 10 no matter what your use case is. We really like the DETUOSI Business Case0 for its flexibility in how you stand your tablet up. Whether it's protecting it from the clumsiness of the kiddos or something that can hold the tablet up at any angle you'd want, these Lenovo Tab 10 cases cover the gamut of what good tablet cases need.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.