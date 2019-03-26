The Huawei P30 is here, and whether you're looking for a phone with great cameras, fast performance, or a stunning design, it's a seriously great choice. However, with a slippery glass back that's just asking to be shattered, you'd be wise to outfit the P30 with a case. Here are our favorite ones.

You can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list, but for most people, we'd recommend going for the Spigen Rugged Armor. The design certainly isn't the flashiest out there, but it's a proven design that looks good, doesn't add too much bulk/heft, and does a great job at protecting the phone — all while coming in at a price that's easy to swallow.

