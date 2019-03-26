The Huawei P30 is here, and whether you're looking for a phone with great cameras, fast performance, or a stunning design, it's a seriously great choice. However, with a slippery glass back that's just asking to be shattered, you'd be wise to outfit the P30 with a case. Here are our favorite ones.
Great all around
Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff pick
You can't go wrong with Spigen's Rugged Armor case. The design is kind of basic, but it offers seriously impressive protection without adding too much bulk or putting a big dent in your wallet. Spigen's Air Cushion tech protects the P30 from nasty drops, the button covers are tactile, and it's easy to take on/off.
Clear winner
Vinve Crystal Clear
Clear case puns aside, the Vinve Crystal Clear is a really great option. The P30 Pro is a gorgeous piece of tech, so it's only right to show off its good looks to the world. With the Vinve Crystal Clear, you can do just that while also keeping it protected from scratches and falls in a sleek, sturdy, and clear case.
Wonderfully thin
Anccer Colorful Series
If you're like me and really hate big cases, Anccer's Colorful Series is kind of perfect. Available in a variety of fun colors, Anccer's case is incredibly slim that adds virtually no extra thickness to the P30. It offers good basic protection from wear and tear, adds some welcome grip, and includes a money-back guarantee.
Does it all
Qoosea Wallet Case
Wallet cases are great, and one of the best you can get for the P30 comes from Qoosea. Made out of a durable and attractive PU leather, the case offers great all-around protection. The wallet portion can store up to three cards, there's another pocket for holding cash, and you can even use the case as a mini kickstand.
Unique hybrid
Ringke Fusion-X
The Ringke Fusion-X is a really interesting case. On one hand, it's a clear case that allows you to protect the P30 while still having its gorgeous design shine through. At the same time, it features a unique back bumper that looks great while also delivering military-grade protection.
Carbon fiber goodness
TiMOVO Case
TiMOVO's case is a solid choice for buyers that want a good, reliable case that's as cheap as can be. It has a striking carbon fiber design on the back that looks really great, while providing plenty of protection at the same time. It's shock resistant, easy to take on/off, and doesn't add too much unwanted bulk.
You can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list, but for most people, we'd recommend going for the Spigen Rugged Armor. The design certainly isn't the flashiest out there, but it's a proven design that looks good, doesn't add too much bulk/heft, and does a great job at protecting the phone — all while coming in at a price that's easy to swallow.
