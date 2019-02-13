The View 20 is Honor's latest "affordable flagship," with dual cameras and a hole-punch display. Combined with the bold colors and chevron pattern along the back, it's a gorgeous phone with a design that's worth protecting — that's why we've sought out the best cases that'll keep it safe.

There aren't many cases available for the View 20 just yet, but the ones in this list should serve you just fine. If it were my money, I'd buy the Honor wallet case so I could keep a card or two with my phone at all times, but the Olixar FlexiShield is a more cost-effective option.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.