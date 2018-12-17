The Alcatel 1X is an Android Go phone that launched in the US early 2018. The phone wasn't widely distributed so it may be a bit hard to find good cases for it. That's why we've gone and found the best ones for those who want to protect that $100 investment. Here are the best cases for the Alcatel 1X.

Like I said, there isn't much out there for the Alcatel 1X. These options should provide at least minimal protection, though I wouldn't exactly go throwing the phone down a mountain. If I had to get one, I'd recommend the kwmobile TPU Case for its minimal aesthetic and maximum protection.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.