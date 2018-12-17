The Alcatel 1X is an Android Go phone that launched in the US early 2018. The phone wasn't widely distributed so it may be a bit hard to find good cases for it. That's why we've gone and found the best ones for those who want to protect that $100 investment. Here are the best cases for the Alcatel 1X.
Fashionable
TOMYOU Clear Slim
These TPU cases cost less than a cup of Starbucks and will protect all the edges of your Alcatel 1X. And this particular collection has 30 different designs to choose from.
Animal Lovers
Stephen Huneck Series
Another range of affordable TPU cases, the Stephen Huneck collection is all about celebrating life's best companions. And Huneck is no pretender — he built an actual Dog Chapel for people and their furry pets to go and enjoy themselves.
Card Courier
Scheam Wallet Case
It doubles as a wallet and has a built-in kickstand design. Scheam's wallet case looks good in the wild, too, and comes in a variety of other colors, including blue, red, and brown.
Flip It
Scheam Folio Case
For those with a more vertical pedigree, Scheam's other folio case for the Alcatel 1X flips upward inside of outward. Unfortunately, this one can only hold a single credit card.
Lines and Shapes
Elisabeth Fredriksson Purple Stone Collection
This Swedish artist's favorite class in school was clearly geometry. She's brought her flair for lines, triangles, trapezoids in TPU format for your Alcatel 1X. There are 7 variations of the same design available for your choosing.
No Nonsense
kwmobile TPU Case
Sometimes you just want a no-frills case to protect your phone. This is it, and it's available in matte black or clear.
Like I said, there isn't much out there for the Alcatel 1X. These options should provide at least minimal protection, though I wouldn't exactly go throwing the phone down a mountain. If I had to get one, I'd recommend the kwmobile TPU Case for its minimal aesthetic and maximum protection.
