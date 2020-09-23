Best Buy's Black Friday sale is one of the biggest events on the shopping calendar and 2020's sale is fast approaching. Being one of the largest retailers in the country, Black Friday at Best Buy gives you the opportunity to snag deals on electronics and TVs, home appliances, toys, games, and much more.

Given the current health crisis, Best Buy's Black Friday sale is likely to be very different this year with fewer "doorbuster" offers encouraging in-store crowds and much more online availability of promotions. In fact, Best Buy is giving its staff Thanlsgiving off this year to further discourage foot traffic.

Don't see this news as a sign that Black Friday is being cancelled, though. The event is simply shifting its focus to online shoppers which is great for those that still want to make the most of the event while remaining safe at home, though possible shipping bottlenecks might mean you want to get your orders in sooner rather than later. Given the move away from a weekend-long in-store evet, it's also likely that we'll see more great deals spread across November meaning you can kickstart your holiday shopping earlier in the month.

Let's dive into some of the things that we do know while we await Best Buy's official announcement about Black Friday 2020.

When is Best Buy's Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving, making it November 27 this year. Traditionally, retailers would kick off their big sales early on the Friday morning with the discounts, and the hype, running all the way through the weekend.

This year is likely to be a little different with a surge in footfall not all that desirable. We're yet to see Best Buy's Black Friday ad so we don't know its plans in full, but it is likely that Best Buy's Black Friday sale will be moved almost entirely online this year. That also means it is not restricted to a one-weekend only-style event and could spread its Black Friday deals out through all of November. Given potential issues with shipping towards the holidays with what is likely to be a much busier online shopping period at all retailers, it makes sense to get some deals out there sooner.

We'll update this article with all of the official info when we get it.

When will Best Buy Black Friday be announced?

In a normal year, the exact details of the best deals are kept a close-guarded secret until nearer the event with only the opening hours being confirmed officially. That then creates some huge hype around the Best Buy ad scan that always 'leaks' just before the event and reveals all of the upcoming offers.

This year is probably going to be different as Best Buy will want to spread out the deals over a longer period of time and will want to give buyers an earlier heads-up about its online-only focus. With Amazon Prime Day expected to take place in just a couple of weeks, we could see Best Buy step up its marketing to avoid losing shoppers to this early fall sale.

When Best Buy's Black Friday plans are announced, we will add the information to this article.

What are the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

As of right now, we aren't exactly sure what products Best Buy will be discounting during Black Friday this year. We can pretty much guarantee that there will be a bunch of smart home gear, laptops, TVs, consoles, and more technology on sale like every year with products form big-name brands like Amazon, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Microsoft, and more being included.

Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices. Best Buy's Black Friday deals haven't been announced yet, but there are several early-bird deals already available there for holiday shoppers wanting to get started now.

What deals do we expect at Best Buy during Black Friday?

Until there's a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan, there's no easy way to tell what will be discounted there during the event. However, we can look at previous years for some guidance as to what to expect. Last year, there was a huge emphasis on TV deals as well as smart home technology. We also saw a ton of Windows and Mac laptops, Chromebooks, unlocked phones, consoles, and other tech items plus accessories like AirPods on sale.

Best Buy is also likely to heavily discount home appliances big and small. Last year, the Instant Pot was a hot-ticket item and there were big savings on air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and KitchenAid mixers. Larger appliances like microwaves, washing machines, and fridges are also likely to see some price cuts.

Will Best Buy price match Black Friday deals from elsewhere?

When you look across retailers during Black Friday, you often see many similar deals. Sometimes, the manufacturer will have set the lowest price and other times retailers will look to what the competition is doing and meet the same pricing without you needing to ask.

Throughout the year, Best Buy offers price matching if you find a better deal at a store a 25-mile radius, as well as several online retailers, but it usually blacks out its price matching policy from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday meaning it's not possible to match other retailers' Black Friday offers.

If we get official word on any changes this year, we will update this section accordingly.

When will the Best Buy Black Friday ad leak?

Last year, Best Buy's ad scan was available on November 7 which was around three weeks ahead of the event itself. Many products were also available at their Black Friday prices immediately.

Due to the current circumstances, things might be a little different this year. We still expect to see a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan a few weeks before the day itself, though it might come as early as in late October or the start of November. It's also likely that many more deals will be available immediately as Best Buy tries to limit in-store footfall and avoid shipping issues nearer the holidays.

What will the Best Buy Black Friday hours be?

We know that Best Buy is closed on Thanksgiving with staff being given the holiday off for the first time in many years. It usually stays open during the holiday with an early closure, before re-opening for Black Friday shoppers early on Friday morning. Given the online emphasis and early availability of deals, don't expect to see the same pattern this year.

When we find out the exact opening hours for Best Buy on Black Friday, we will add them here. That being said, you are probably going to be able to shop all of the best deals online this year.

