Boxing Day is a great time to spend a bit of that cash Grandma slipped into your holiday card, whether on a big ticket item deeply discounted or on some smaller tech accessories you don't want to buy for full price. In any case, we've rounded up a bunch of the best deals you'll find Canada-wide on the hottest tech from 2019.

LG 75-inch 4K Smart TV — $1,000 (Save $800) LG's 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV is no doubt Best Buy's biggest Boxing Day sale of the year, but it doesn't start until December 24 at 6 p.m. EST. Once the sale kicks in, this $1,800 TV drops down to just $1,000, which is frankly kind of nuts. It has all your favorite streaming services baked right in, and it can be controlled with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. At 75 inches you're going to feel like you're sitting in a movie theatre, and HDR support means a much more satisfying picture.

Enormous TV, enormous sale LG 75-inch 4K Smart TV If you've been holding out on a 4K TV for a deep sale, look no further. LG's massive 75-inch smart TV is discounted by $800 for Boxing Day, making it one of the best sales you'll find this year. $1,000 $1,800 $800 off See at Best Buy

Ring Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Bundle — $194 (Save $155) The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a great way to keep tabs on the comings and goings of your household. It's relatively easy to install, it's compatible with Alexa, and it connects to your phone, tablet, or computer, allowing you to see and communicate with anyone who rings the bell. It has an FHD camera so you can actually see clearly, and motion activation means you don't waste power when there's no action. Now included in this discounted Boxing Day bundle is an Echo Show 5 smart display that pairs beautifully with the Ring 2.

See who's at the door Ring Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Bundle The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 are a perfect match for anyone who wants to keep tabs on the front door, and for Boxing Day you can almost save half off the regular price for the bundle. $194 $349 $155 off See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot — $30 (Save $40) Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is generally quite pricey in Canada, but you can save more than 50% off for Boxing Day. The Echo is small enough it can fit just about anywhere in any room, yet it includes robust audio and the powerful Alexa assistant. Stream music, control your smarthome gadgets, and much, much more.

Smart speaker Amazon Echo Dot If you're looking for a strong centrepiece for your smarthome, Amazon's Echo Dot is a contender. It's also more than 50% off for Boxing Day. $30 $70 $40 off See at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — Save up to $485 Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is Windows Central's top pick for a 2-in-1 PC in 2019, but it does come with a relatively high price tag, especially when shopping in Canada. Thankfully, Microsoft has a Boxing Day sale that lets you configure a model exactly how you'd like, with a Type Cover and sleeve tossed in for free. Furthermore, there are some quality discounts on other accessories and software. Altogether you can save nearly $500 with this Boxing Day deal.

2-in-1 PC Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Looking for the best 2-in-1 PC available now? The Surface Pro 7 is it, and you can save big on a bundle with powerful configuration and plenty of accessories. Save up to $485 See at Microsoft

Instant Pot Duo — $90 (Save $70) The Instant Pot Duo is extremely popular thanks to how convenient it makes weekday (and weekend!) cooking. It's essentially seven appliances in one neat package; it'll slow cook, pressure cook, rice cook, steam, saute, warm, and even make yogurt. Just add ingredients, use the handy interface to set up mode and cook time (you can even delay cooking), and let it do its thing. This convenience generally comes at a premium, but this deep Boxing Day sale has you covered for $70 off.

Easy cooking Instant Pot Duo If you're looking to make cooking meals as easy as possible, the Instant Pot Duo is what you need. Add ingredients, configure cook mode and time, and let it go. $90 $160 $70 off See at Amazon

Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit — $170 (Save $80) Colored lighting might not seem like a huge deal, but once you've tried Philips Hue in your home it's tough to go back to anything else. The starter kit includes a hub you plug into your router, and from there it connects to your phone through an app. Bulbs installed are automatically detected, and you can set up different rooms and scenes based on mood or activity. You can even use photos as color swatches to get the mood exactly how you want. Each bulb is capable of outputting something like 16 million colors, and it's all compatible with popular smarthome hubs.

Customizable lighting Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit Sick of regular lighting in your home? This Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit includes four bulbs and a hub for easy control. Set them all up in one room, or spread them out around the house. $170 $250 $80 off See at Best Buy

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle — $450 (Save $150) The Xbox One X is capable of delivering 4K gaming at up to 60 frames-per-second (FPS), making it the go-to console for anyone with a 4K TV. This bundle on sale for Boxing Day includes 1TB of storage and one of the most popular games of the year, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Altogether you'll save $150 by checking out this bundle, and you'll immediately have a game to keep you busy during the holidays.

Dell UltraSharp U2717D — $390 (Save $402) Dell undeniably makes some of the finest monitors on the market, and the 27-inch U2717D appeals to just about anyone looking for a strong option for productivity work.. It has a 2560x1440 resolution with 60Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time, and excellent color, plus the bezel is extremely thin. You'll save more than 50% with Dell's Boxing Day deal, bringing the total price down to just $390.

QHD display Dell UltraSharp U2717D This deep Dell sale nets you an awesome 1440p 27-inch display, ready to help you multitask your daily workload. $390 $792 $402 off See at Dell

Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB — $960 (Save $300) Don't want to gift telecom companies a big chunk of your money every month on top of your standard mobile bill? Best Buy has knocked $300 off the price of a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB of storage, bringing the total down to $960 to buy it outright. This is one of Samsung's flagship phones and has the premium specs to back up the price.

Big, beautiful phone Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB With a beautiful display, S Pen, and powerful performance, the Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB storage is a solid choice for any lovers of Android. $960 $1,260 $300 off See at Best Buy

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi and Echo Dot Bundle — $262 (Save $157) Mesh Wi-Fi is a great way to blanket your entire home in a quality signal, especially if you're dealing with a space that's larger than usual. Unfortunately, mesh Wi-Fi is generally quite a bit more expensive than a standard router, but thanks to this Boxing Day sale, you can get a three-pack of Amazon's eero mesh system with an Echo Dot thrown in for good measure. The eero is capable of covering up to about 5,000 square feet, and can handle traffic for many users.

Whole-home Wi-Fi Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi and Echo Dot Bundle This mesh Wi-Fi system will deliver a quality network without dead zones, and it's easy to set up and manage. This bundle includes an Echo Dot for easy Alexa integration. $262 $419 $157 off See at Amazon

Insignia 58-inch 4K Smart TV — $450 (Save $300) If LG's enormous 75-inch TV is a bit unrealistic in terms of your living room, this Insignia 58-inch 4K TV is a much better choice that won't take up nearly as much room. It has Amazon's Fire TV built right in, which means it's easy to watch content from all major streaming services. The TV features HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate for an excellent picture.

Fire TV Edition Insignia 58-inch 4K Smart TV Insignia's 58-inch 4K smart TV delivers an awesome picture and features Fire TV baked right in. At $450, this is a steal of a deal. $450 $750 $300 off See at Best Buy

Oculus Rift S — $480 (Save $70) Boxing Day is a great time to take advantage of a $70 sale on the Oculus Rift S, especially if you just unwrapped some new, powerful PC hardware. The Rift S is the latest PC-powered VR head-mounted display (HMD) from Oculus, and it comes complete with two Touch motion controllers. This is the real deal and offers one of the best VR experiences around right now.

Premium VR Oculus Rift S The Oculus Rift S, complete with two Touch controllers, delivers a premium PC-based VR experience with room-scale support and six degrees of freedom. $480 $550 $70 off See at Best Buy