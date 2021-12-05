Best BBQ and Grilling Accessories in 2022

When you're gathering friends and family for a BBQ, it helps to have the right accessories and tools for the grill. Whether you're a staunch gas griller, a traditional campfire griller, or an electric grill fan, we've got you covered. We've taken the liberty of collecting both necessary items and fancy doodads that can make your grilling experience better. See what piques your interest.

Grill master

There are many accessories out there to help you create a seamless grilling experience. We've taken a look at what's on the market and have determined some of the best products you can get. You'll want utensils and tools that make a BBQ get-together easier and convenient.

We highly recommend the Grillaholics Grill Mat since it keeps your grill clean when cooking and makes the cleanup process so much easier afterward. Meat connoisseurs will love the Meater+ since it tells you exactly how to prepare your food to get it just the way you like it. The smartphone abilities make it incredibly handy so you can interact with friends and guests while glancing at your phone once in a while instead of repeatedly checking on the grill itself.