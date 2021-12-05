Best BBQ and Grilling Accessories in 2022
When you're gathering friends and family for a BBQ, it helps to have the right accessories and tools for the grill. Whether you're a staunch gas griller, a traditional campfire griller, or an electric grill fan, we've got you covered. We've taken the liberty of collecting both necessary items and fancy doodads that can make your grilling experience better. See what piques your interest.
Grillaholics Grill Mat (2-pack)
Place these dishwasher-safe, reusable mats directly on the grill and cook your food on top to reduce the amount of cleaning you need to do. They'll still leave grill marks on your food.
Meater+
Monitor your meat using your smartphone to grill your food exactly the way you want it. The wooden case doubles as a signal repeater to let you monitor the thermometer up to 165 feet away.
Home Complete BBQ Grill Tool Set 16-Piece
This carrying case makes it easy to bring all of your necessary grilling utensils in one container. Store it when not in use or easily pack the case when camping or grilling away from home.
Alpha Grillers 18-inch Grill Brush
The handle reaches 18-inches long so you don't have to worry about burning fingers or touching grime while you scrub. The company also covers this brush with a lifetime guarantee.
Yukon Glory Set of 3 Barbecue Grilling Baskets
This set of grilling baskets helps you cook vegetables, seafood, or even BBQ-grilled pizzas. Each basket is made of stainless steel, making them durable and easy to clean.
BBQ Pro Club Gloves, Meat Claws and Digital Instant Read Thermometer
This set helps protect your fingers from heat, gives you an instant-read thermometer to quickly check your meat, and even includes claws for easily shredding chicken, beef, or pork.
AIZOAM Grilling Basket
Lock the stainless-steel grate to prevent fish, steak, shrimp, corn, and just about any other grilled delicacies from slipping out. It's large enough to fit a decent amount of food.
UNICOOK Shish Kabob Set
This set features six stainless steel skewers and a pack of 50 bamboo skewers. The rack folds up for easy storage and it's even dishwasher safe to save you time when cleaning up afterward.
Cuisinart CBP-116 Sauce Pot and Basting Brush
This sturdy stainless-steel sauce pot keeps your brush from dripping everywhere between uses and prevents bugs from flying into your sauce while you're busy at the grill.
Weber 7447 Compact Rapidfire Chimney Starter
This stainless-steel chimney gets coals burning hot and ready for cooking in as little as 15 minutes. Take it with you when you go camping or use it at home with your coal grill.
Cuisinart CGPR-221 Cast Iron Grill Press
Make your meat look beautiful by giving perfect grill marks and removing excess fat with this 2.8-pound, cast iron press. It features a tall wooden handle to keep your hand far from heat.
GWHOLE Non-Stick Burger Press
This tool helps you create consistent burgers and comes with 100 wax papers to make it easier to remove meat from the press. Detach the handle for better storage when traveling.
Weber Apron
You can store thermometers or utensils directly in the pocket while keeping your clothes safe from grease and food residue. The neckband is adjustable to fit any cook.
Keter 7.5 Gal Cool Bar Table
This discrete cooler stores multiple drinks at once and doubles as a table so people can set down their drinks or plates on it while they eat. It comes in four stylish colors.
Drillbrush Grill Cleaning Kit
Connect any of the three included brushes to your drill and allow the device to remove grease and grime for you. It doesn't come with a drill so you'll need to supply your own.
Grillvana Upper Deck Stainless Steel Grill Rack
This half-moon rack works with 22-inch round grills and increases your cooking space. It's made of a virtually rust-resistant stainless steel so it will last a long time.
There are many accessories out there to help you create a seamless grilling experience. We've taken a look at what's on the market and have determined some of the best products you can get. You'll want utensils and tools that make a BBQ get-together easier and convenient.
We highly recommend the Grillaholics Grill Mat since it keeps your grill clean when cooking and makes the cleanup process so much easier afterward. Meat connoisseurs will love the Meater+ since it tells you exactly how to prepare your food to get it just the way you like it. The smartphone abilities make it incredibly handy so you can interact with friends and guests while glancing at your phone once in a while instead of repeatedly checking on the grill itself.
