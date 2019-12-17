Best Baby Yoda Car Decals Android Central 2019

The new Disney Plus show The Mandalorian is a hit and for good reason. It features a complex but ultimately likable title character, but more importantly, it features Baby Yoda! The little green one, or The Child as he's officially known, has stolen the show and our hearts as the most loveable character in the cultural zeitgeist right now, and his presence has spawned an entire industry of official and unofficial Mandalorian and Baby Yoda merchandise, including car decals. Check out some of our favorites from the collection below, and start repping the little green dude (or dudette) on your ride!

These are my favorites. I have spoken

Baby Yoda is the best thing to happen to pop culture in quite a while, and I don't think there's anything wrong with showing the little green baby some love while we're out and about town. My personal favorite Baby Yoda decals are the ones that show the creature in a happy mood, like this one from M&R, but I also have a soft spot for silhouette stickers like this one of Mando and The Child. New parents might even get a kick out of telling the world they have a little Jedi in the car.

Whichever decal you choose, don't be afraid to rep The Child on your car (or laptop) soon. If you're looking for more Baby Yoda in your life, there are plenty of other products with the little one's face on it for you to puruse. May the force be with you!

