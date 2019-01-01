Trying to stop biting your nails? Want to make time to meditate each day? Need to catch up on your reading? Whatever it may be, the start of a new year is a great time to start working on building healthy habits and/or breaking bad ones.

Doing this on your own can be pretty tricky, but with the help of these apps, you can put yourself in the best position possible to stick with your goals throughout the entire year.

Grow

Our first pick, Grow, is a simple and beautiful app that you'll want to use each day. Adding a habit takes just a few seconds, and after you do that, you can add as many other ones as you'd like.

You can set start and end dates for your goals, certain times during the day you want to complete them, and as you keep going, you'll see a tree gradually grow with each day that you successfully meet it.

Grow doesn't have quite as many features compared to some of the other apps on this list, but if you just want something that's easy and enjoyable to use, this is one of our favorites.

Download: Grow (free)

Fabulous

If you know you want to make 2019 the best year of your life but aren't sure where to start, download Fabulous right now.

Not only is Fabulous one of the best-looking apps on Android, it's also one of the most feature-rich habit trackers around. Whether you want to lose weight, sleep better, feel more energized, or something else in between, Fabulous has a life coaching plan for you to follow.

Fabulous teaches you how to take power naps, has built-in workout routines to follow, and mediation sessions to help you calm down and focus on what matters.

You can start using Fabulous for free, but to take advantage of everything it has to offer, it'll cost you $94/year.

Download: Fabulous (free + optional $94/year upgrade)

Habitica

Tracking habits on its own isn't the most exciting thing ever, but thanks to a nifty little app called Habitica, it can actually be quite engaging.

Habitica gameifies habit-tracking by turning it into an RPG. You can create habits and to-dos that you want to stick to, and as you complete these, you'll earn experience points, mana, and more to level up your character.

Completing tasks allows you to earn points, and once you earn enough points, you can redeem these for rewards (such as a health potion, cosmetics for your character, or something a bit more tangible like allowing yourself to watch an episode of your favorite TV show).

Habitica is free to use, but you do have the option of buying Gems (used for buying cosmetics, app backgrounds, and more) or a subscription that includes exclusive monthly items, the ability to buy gems with gold you earn, and other perks.

Download: Habitica (free with optional in-app purchases)

Daily

For folks looking for a more conventional habit-tracking app, we recommend downloading Daily.

Daily is another really well-designed app that's extremely easy to navigate and makes your habits the main focus above all else. The Today page shows all habits you're currently tracking and the built-in calendar will show which habits/tasks you need to complete for any given day.

You can track your progress of your habits at any time from the All Habits page, and when creating a habit, it can be customized with a schedule, reminders, card colors, and a badge that gives it a unique visual indicator.

Habit is another app that's free to use out of the box, but the $2.25 Premium version comes with a dark theme, the ability to add unlimited habits, and more.

Download: Daily (free + $2.25 Premium upgrade)

Google Calendar

Yes, Google Calendar can be used for tracking habits. Seriously!

When you tap on the + icon in the app, you can tap the Goal bubble to add a goal/habit you want to follow. You can make goals for exercising, learning a new language, spending time with a friend, taking up a new hobby, cleaning the house, and a lot more.

Once you find a goal you'd like to stick with, you choose how often you want to do it, how long you want to do that particular thing, and the time of day you want to do it.

This is all built right into the Google Calendar app that's already on your phone, and yes, it's completely free to use.

Download: Google Calendar (free)