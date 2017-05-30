Want to upgrade your Android experience? Try upgrading your launcher.
Updated May 2017: Best Launchers has been overhauled and expanded into three categories. We have also removed Google Now Launcher ahead of its removal from the Google Play Store.
The way we arrange, organize, and interact with our apps on Android is called the launcher. Launchers usually consist of a series of home screens, where we can arrange app shortcuts and widgets and an app drawer. Every phone comes with a launcher, but when they drop the ball, there are endless third-party launchers that not only pick it up again but knock it clear out of the park.
Previous incarnations of this article have tried to claim that there is one launcher to rule them all, that there truly is a best launcher out there. I don't really believe that's possible, even though I have a launcher I personally value over all others. You use your phone differently than I do, and I use my phone differently than my co-workers do or my friends or my family. Everyone has their own perfect launcher, but if you haven't found your favorite yet, then here are a few launchers we think will satisfy users of every type.
Best light and easy launchers
Are you someone who doesn't want to mess with a lot of bells and whistles? Do you just want to put your most-used apps front and center, maybe a widget or two, and get one with your Android experience? You want a fast launcher, a light launcher, one that doesn't need a lot of fussing and tweaking, and these are the launchers for you.
Best light launcher: Evie Launcher
Evie Launcher is a relative newcomer to the launcher scene, especially next to storied launchers like Nova Launcher, but Evie is a light little launcher that doesn't quit and uses gestures in a few really good ways. First and foremost, like so many recent launchers, Evie has a swipe up gesture to open the app drawer. Another popular launcher gesture Evie has is the ability to double-tap the screen to put your phone to sleep, either using the phone-locking Instant Lock or Smart Lock-friendly Timer Lock. There's even a gesture shortcut to take you into Google Now, if you miss that dedicated page from Google Now Launcher.
Evie is easy to set up and run with, but you can customize the desktop grid and turn gestures on and off as needed.
Read more: Evie Launcher review
Runner-up: Arrow Launcher
You'd think that if Microsoft was going to bring a launcher to Android it'd be a launcher that matches the launcher on Windows Phone… and you'd be wrong. Arrow Launcher doesn't look a thing like Windows Phone, and if you didn't see the login prompts for OneDrive when you try to back up Arrow Launcher, you'd probably never guess it was one of its products.
Arrow Launcher is a browser that's centered around a clean home screen, an orderly utility page for widgets and cards, and a speedy app drawer where you can easily find your apps. Arrow is easy to set up and a breeze to navigate. It's not quite as bare-bones as Evie, but it is a light launcher that's well-worth considering, especially if you have an Outlook account for work or school that it can tie into for email and calendar appointments.
Download Arrow Launcher (Free)
Best customization launchers
Do you want full control over your home screens? Want to set more than just an app grid and a widget or two? Want to make your home screen look and act the way you want? Then you want a customization-based launcher. Often called theming launchers because theming is one of their more obvious uses, these launchers are for far more than just making your home screen look pretty; they're for making your home screen function more efficiently and more effectively for your life.
By giving you control over gestures, advanced UI controls, and almost every aspect of your launcher experience, these launchers let you customize the way you interact with your phone in ways that truly exemplify the Android experience. These two customization-based launchers dominate much of the third-party launcher market, and there's a very good reason: they're awesome.
Best customization launcher: Nova Launcher
Nova Launcher turned 5 this past winter, and this storied launcher has been a major player in the Android launcher market longer than most of us have used Android. The reason is simple: Nova's mix of customization, convenience, and cunning are unparalleled. Nova lets your phone look more Pixel-y than a Pixel and more TouchWiz than a Galaxy S8 and does it with ease and grace. In fact, Nova's biggest strengths are things that are hidden in plain sight, like its pocket ace Subgrid Positioning or its excellent backup system.
When we build themes for our Android Central readers, 9 times out of 10 the launcher we use to build it and to share it with you is Nova Launcher. It's an excellent launcher if you want to build complex themes or if you just want a smartly laid out launcher with excellent gesture controls.
Read more: Nova Launcher review: Still king of the mountain
Download Nova Launcher (Free, $4.99)
Runner-up: Action Launcher 3
Action Launcher 3 is one of the most popular launchers on the market, and the watchword of both the launcher and its users is QUICK. Quicktheme, Quickdrawer, Quickpage, Quickbar, quick, quick, quick. Action Launcher is determined to be a launcher that gets what you need done quickly so that you can get back to doing what really matters on your phone: wasting hours on gaming and Netflix. To ensure that Action Launcher 3 can be the quickest and best launcher for users who want to set everything up just so, Action Launcher 3 has taken it upon itself to be one of the most customizable launchers on the market, from its robust gesture controls to its ubiquitous Covers and Shutters to hide folders and widgets under a seemingly plain looking app shortcut.
There's a reason it's the only launcher Phil uses (miss you, Modern Dad!), and that's that Action Launcher 3 is damn good at what it does. While it's not quite as intense as Nova Launcher, it's a launcher that's incredibly... well, quick about getting you set up and on your way.
Download Action Launcher 3 (Free, in-app purchases)
Best smart launchers
Tired of having to tell your launcher where you want everything? Want a launcher that will learn which apps you like and use more and put them at your fingertips? Want a launcher that knows where you are, what you're doing, and wants to help? You're looking for a smarter launcher, and luckily we've got some launchers that are looking to learn from you and bring the most intelligent launcher experience they can to your phone.
Best smart launcher: Yahoo Aviate Launcher
Yahoo bought its way into the launcher game with Yahoo Aviate Launcher years ago, and the launcher's done fairly well since its acquisition. Aviate uses a combination of the Google Now-like Smart Screen and predictive collections to help you find what you want quicker and keep your launcher experience light and quick. Aviate figures out where you are and what time of day it is and serves up relevant collections, so you can better handle those activities. For example, if you plug in your headphones, it offers you quick access to media controls and your favorite music apps.
Aviate excels for having a high amount of polish and minimal maintenance, even though you might lose out on some customizability.
Read more: Aviate Launcher review
Runner-up: Smart Launcher 3
Smart Launcher 3 is a lot more customization-based than Aviate, but it's still a launcher with algorithms and intelligence at its core, sorting your app drawer into five categories and putting a search bar at the top of your launcher screens. Smart Launcher 3 has some interesting theming support, including its iconic "Flower" QuickStart layout for the apps on your home screen and its new Icon Pack Studio, but its implementation of widgets and item placement on its home screens keeps us from calling it a true theming launcher.
Smart Launcher 3's real magic come from the app drawer and the search bar, where optimization and search can help you find the apps and information you need quickly and easily.
Download Smart Launcher 3 (Free, $4.49 - $8.49)
What's your favorite?
Do you have a favorite launcher? What's on your Android phone now? Sound off in the comments below.
Reader comments
Best Android Launchers
For those of us who come from the Windows Phone world because... you know... and miss the great User Interface - say what you want, but Android is still light years behind in terms of usability, consistency and all -, there is SquareHome.
SquareHome gives you the familiar 'living' tiles that any Windows Phone fan loves and misses, while offering more options than Microsoft ever did:
The 'Cube' is a great example.
Easy to setup - of course due to OS issues, it is not as straightforward as it is with WP, but it is still quite simple.
If, like me, you shifted to Android because of Microsoft ever changing mobile strategy that resulted in killing slowly but surely the platform, you'll love to get back to the great user interface that SquareHome provides.
Blackberry Launcher works best for me on my S7 Edge.
Still use Launcher10. I like the logic and feel of a Windows launcher.
I see no mention of the most lightweight, fastest and most efficient launcher, Linux CLI Launcher.
Yes it's a terminal but do you really need all those gimmicks to simply launch apps? It's far easier to just type one or two letters to launch an app than to navigate screens. I can control almost anything I need to from the launcher as well faster than any typical android one. I mean especially when you're just going to be using the keyboard anyways why move your hands out of that spot?
Ahhhahahahahah... Oh wait, you're serious
Blackberry launcher
Smart Launcher 3! Simple and effective, Keep trying Nova Prime but just too much work to get it right, I don't have that kind of time.
It's an interesting launcher, but the way they handle widgets just makes a girl want to pull her hair out. The Flower and Honeycomb layouts were interesting.
Come on, this is just getting lazy now, been about 10 articles on launchers in 2017. Apart from that gripe, tried them all but stick with Google launcher.
I've written way more than ten of them this year, and I don't find it lazy to expand content that helps my readers better understand and better use such a major piece of their software experience on Android.
And Google Now Launcher was a good, simple launcher, but it's being sunsetted, meaning that when users upgrade to new phones, they're gonna need some new options to look at. If you've enjoyed Google Now Launcher, what did you think of Evie Launcher?
Always used Nova launcher until I got my KEYone. Been really enjoying the BlackBerry launcher on it with the old school notifications and keyboard shortcuts.
If you have a Blackberry phone with a keyboard to take advantage of all their optimizations, AND a BlackBerry subscription, their launcher makes a whole lotta sense. That subscription can be a bit of a deal breaker though.
I still prefer Nova launcher but the BlackBerry Hub+ suite is worth the $1.29 (CAD) to me. It still suits the way I work best.
I must be the only one that likes lightning launcher.
No, not the only one. It's definitely an acquired taste, but it certainly has fans.
What about Apex Launcher? Why you did not mention it? SOOO much better than Nova.
Apex is still getting back on its feet after being back-burnered for so long. We'll revisit it once it's found a good rhythm again.
I like Action launcher 3 and Arrow launchers. But currently I am using Smart Launcher 3. I bought it was back in its first iteration and have not had to pay extra for the premium version of the newest version. I love the smart drawer and the way the launcher works. It is currently my favourite launcher.
I liked Nova's features when I tried it - until I found out they disable the knock ON/OFF feature of my G6 unless I pay for the premium version.
Disabling a primary built in feature to force you to pay the up-grade fee?
That's ransomware.
the knock off feature is build into the lg launcher, most third party launcher don't include that feature.
knock on shouldn't be affected
I'm using nova, and I am still able to at least get the knock OFF feature to work by using the gestures
I'm using Anole Launcher. It's the best launcher for privacy safe. Hiding apps and freeze home settings. I can also create different app groups for different people. Only need to activate the related group before I give the phone to someone.
I'm using the Go Launcher and have for years but looking for something different. The one thing I do like about the Go Launcher is it's widgets that you can create shortcuts such as Direct Dial, Direct message, etc, everything I use daily. I also like where I can add as many home screens as I need. Is there any other launcher similar like that.
The peek launcher is also cool. It suggests you with apps on the homescreen based on your usage
There are few articles which I have gone through which provide almost similar apps but still I would recognize this article very helpful. The reason behind this is that you have selected very few launcher apps for Android compared to few other websites, but you have given a detailed review about each of those apps and at the end of all this exercise you have also made sure about giving a verdict about it. This will certainly help me to make a final decision on which launcher app I should download.
Thanks very much for this one!
For me, I prefer minimal. I go with Smart Launcher. It's best feature is it's automatic app drawer sorting. Makes it easier to find the app you need, games go into games, utilities into utilities, etc. All happens at app install. Also prefer it's uncluttered home screen. Sure you only get one, but that is why you have an app drawer in the first place.
Action launcher best? Ha,ha, icons and outlook like baby drawing!
I use Nova Launcher very long now. I tried Action Launcher out. I must say the best Launcher is Nova for me! By Action Launcher had a problem with icons.
if i had a android phone in my pocket at my death . it will be the nova launcher as the primary laucher :-)
I like nova, Pixel, and EVIE. Aviate is pretty decent too
I really like BlackBerry's launcher. It works great on my S7 Active, has easy customizations.
Tried AL3, it sucks.. Back to Nova.
Tried Nova, it sucks.. Back to AL3.
I had previously tried Nova, did not think it was anything special, so I removed it. The Action launcher 3 is great, I tried it after reading this article. I purchased the full version and love it. It fits with the way I do things. There are a couple minor things, but other than that great.
Nova is the best! In my opinion of course.
One month I will be on Nova, the next I will be on Action Launcher... I was on Nova until I read this, and thought I need to go back to Action Launcher... I'm happy again... still!!!
Nova Launcher (Unlocked) all the way.
Best features are backup and locking.
I decided to try out Action Launcher. Biggest thing it's missing over Nova is the "unread badges." I like being able to quickly see badges next to the app so I know how many missing SMS, unread e-mails, etc. on the fly. Action Launcher 3 does not do that (unless someone can tell me otherwise). What I did like in my short usage was the expandable side for quickly launching apps. However, installing Swapps with Nova and it does that easily and therefore negates any advantage Action Launcher had. Back to Nova for me.
I'm going to give Action Launcher a shot just for kicks. Been using the Google Now launcher for a few years now (on my old S4, OnePlus One, and now S7 Edge) but figured what the heck. I already miss the swipe left for Google Now (my S7 is not rooted, nor will it be since I use Android Pay/Samsung Pay quite a bit) so installing it as a system app isn't in the cards for me. I do like some of the other features, though, so I'll give it a week or so and see how it plays out.
Thanks for refreshing this article with updated information and bringing it back to my attention for a fresh look!
Thank you for mentioning the swipe feature on Nova. The Action Launcher "shutter' feature was a great idea, but it's on Nova as well and can work either way (i.e. swipe to launch main app or to open folder).
I loved AL for a long time, but went back to Nova when AL3 came out. What is one missing without the IAP?
Action launcher ftw
I'm using the Zen UI launcher and am very pleased with it. I'm using the BLU RD1 HD from Amazon ($60 unlocked, w/ ads). The phone itself gets sluggish if you keep a lot of stuff open, but overall, I'm very happy it and this launcher.
This is an underrated launcher.
Nova 100%
Nova is my favorite.
Action Launcher is best launcher.
No love for Arrow launcher?
I am new to Android, and after trying out all of the launchers recommended by various sites, have settled on Arrow Launcher. I like what I can do with it, simple enough and free. It appears no one has really tried Arrow. Give it a shot and see the pros and cons.
To me, the best one is the BlackBerry Launcher :-)
I swap back and forth between ASAP launcher and NOVA prime.
I love the Arrow Launcher. I think it is the best put there
Arrow launcher is pretty cool. I've used most of the launchers mentioned here and I usually switch between Nova Prime and Arrow. Arrow offers fewer customizations than Nova and Apex, but it is smooth and intuitive if you take the time to adjust to it.
I have used most launchers over the years but after a few days would always return to Nova Prime. That said I've been using 'Arrow Launcher' on my S7 Edge for a couple of months now and have not felt the need to go back to Nova. Another launcher I liked was the stock launcher on the One Plus 2. I'm afraid I'm another one that just experienced stuttering on 'Action Launcher' and that is always on high end devices.
Nope still Nova all day. Action seems nice but doesn't offer a whole lot more compared to Nova. Yes G now would be nice but you still need root and I'm still eh on doing that on my at&t s7 edge. Nova will get the same soon I would guess. Google needs to open it so it can be done without root. What's it helping keeping it locked up, something apple does.
I am a "lifetime" Nova User, but i gave AL a chance today, and so far i like it.
So i'm a bit new here and i see this list being reposted, but what does Action launcher now have that Nova doesn't? Also my big issue with this list is that it doesn't really state why you would pick one of the te other. What the pro's and cons are so you can choose. It mainly lists to articles and those don't do that either. Perhaps they can all get an updated article because right now there doesn't seem much difference between most launchers.
Quicktheme, Quickdrawer, Quickpage.
Nova has Covers, but not Shades.
And telling you to pick over another on this list could be tricky, as my priorities as a themer would be vastly different from the launcher priorities of another launcher.
Action Launcher to absolute bits
i cant seem to get any of these to work with the icons that came with the themes downloaded from the Galaxy Apps store.
the background and theme color will work but not the icons.
That's because Samsung doesn't allow their icon packs to be seen by any other launcher besides TouchWiz.
I swear by action launcher. Its been great on any phone I've used and its just so pleasing. I love pushing the material look further by using wallpaper appropriate color themes. There's quite a few features I don't actually use in it,but I just thinking it looks incredible.
Arrow launcher is the best!
Aviate makes my phone run faster.
That alone makes it my favourite.
You don't need twenty screens with a hundred widgets.
I love the simplicity of it. I can't recommend it enough.
Been using Nova and still using Nova. Usually everyone I download a different launcher, I delete it within minutes.
Most of the launchers don't have an import feature, I am not going to manually configure my home screens again.
I bought prime and I love the gestures!
I tried Aviate, as it seemed like a creative solution, but I discovered I hated having to interact differently at different times. I want my phone icon ( as an example) to always be in the same exact place, accessed the same exact way. I don't want to think about how to access different apps based on where I am or what I'm doing. I want accessing apps to be habit. The less I have to think about my phone, rather than whatever I'm actually doing, the better.
I've settled on a combination of Nova and Side Control. Side control gives me quick access to my most used apps from any screen, in any app, anywhere. No need to tap the home button to get to the home screen, or the recent apps button, to choose another app. just swipe in from the side, tap, and go.
Action Launcher FTW!
+1
NOVA forever!!
& ever..
and ever... LoL
And ever.....
Amen?
Lol I was thinking that too!
and everrr!
and ever.
And everrr
NOVA!
Yeah I really love Nova. I just used stock launchers for a couple years but using Nova the past few months has been awesome.