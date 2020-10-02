We're rapidly approaching Amazon Prime Day, and that means deals galore for all types of products and services. This is the perfect time of year to buy a new TV, with plenty of manufacturers offering massive discounts on models of all different sizes, resolutions, and price ranges. Whether you're replacing your main TV or shopping for your guest room, there are plenty of Prime Day TV deals to choose from. I bought my TV (a 55-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung) on Prime Day a few years back, and got it for hundreds less than its usual going rate at the time. I probably wouldn't have impulse-bou/ght it at full price, but I still use it every single day without a hitch. If you've even considered a new TV recently, now's the time to act on it. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

A huge part of deciding on a smart TV is, well, how huge of a TV you want. The bigger the TV, the more it'll likely cost you, and the higher the chance you'll run into space constraint issues with your home setup. You might even need to buy a new entertainment center if you get an especially big TV. Of course, size isn't the only factor. You'll also need to consider whether a great 4K TV is really a necessity; after all, how much 4K content do you really consume? That answer may soon change if you plan on picking up one of the upcoming next-gen gaming consoles, both of which put a heavy emphasis on 4K gaming, but it's a question worth asking yourself either way. It's also worth noting that streaming services like Netflix are continuing to expand their libraries of 4K content. Speaking of (/best-video-game-consoles), you should think about how many HDMI ports you might — which really means you should think about how many devices you plan on connecting to your TV at once. My general philosophy with HDMI ports tends to be "the more, the merrier," since having three or four ports allows you to instantly switch between inputs without having to get up and rearrange your wiring, but if you only have one console or just want to use a Chromecast on occasion, this may not be such a big deal to you. Prime Day 2020 TV Deals I'm most excited about