We're rapidly approaching Amazon Prime Day, and that means deals galore for all types of products and services. This is the perfect time of year to buy a new TV, with plenty of manufacturers offering massive discounts on models of all different sizes, resolutions, and price ranges. Whether you're replacing your main TV or shopping for your guest room, there are plenty of Prime Day TV deals to choose from.
I bought my TV (a 55-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung) on Prime Day a few years back, and got it for hundreds less than its usual going rate at the time. I probably wouldn't have impulse-bou/ght it at full price, but I still use it every single day without a hitch. If you've even considered a new TV recently, now's the time to act on it.
LG 55SM8100AUA Nano 8 Series 55" 4K TV
A well-rounded smart TV that fits most home setups and supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Depending on the size and resolution you're after, you can get a TV for as cheap as $130 during Prime Day. Of course, larger, sharper TVs will cost you quite a bit more, but even those prices are lower than usual, and could be enough to push you over the edge.
Best TV Deal
it may be a year old, but LG's 55SM8100AUA 55-inch TV is still a fantastic choice with great colors, local dimming, and support for plenty of voice assistants and wireless standards. You get four HDMI ports, allowing you to plug in plenty of gaming consoles and streaming devices like a Chromecast or Roku Stick. Right now, you can get it for nearly half-off, making it an easy recommendation for Prime Day.
LG 55SM8100AUA Nano 8 Series 55" 4K TV | $500 at Amazon
This is one of the best TV deals we've seen so far at 45% off. It supports various voice assistants, along with Apple's AirPlay.
Other Great TV Deals
As great as LG's 8 Series TV is, a 55-inch TV isn't the right fit for everybody. You might need something a bit larger or smaller, or you might just be trying to reach a lower price point. Whatever the case, there are plenty of other deals to choose from.
Best Sony X900H 85" 4K TV Deals | $2798 at Amazon
This massive TV isn't cheap by any means, but it's currently $700 off and features Sony's X1 HDR processor, along with Amazon Alexa support and Android TV built in.
Best TCL 32S325 32" 720p TV Deals | $130 at Amazon
This simple 720p smart TV gets the job done for cheap, with Roku TV built in and three HDMI ports.
Best Toshiba TF-43A810U21 43" 4K TV Deals | $230 at Amazon
This 43-inch TV is $100 off and comes with Amazon Fire TV software, allowing you to stream from services like Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu.
Best Samsung UN65RU7300FXZA 65" Curved 4K TV Deals | $698 at Amazon
This 65" 4K TV features a curved screen, wrapping content around you for a more immersive viewing and gaming experience.
Best TCL 65S425 65" 4K TV Deals | $600 at Amazon
Save $260 on this 4K TV and get a massive 65-inch panel with Roku TV and voice assistant support built-in.
Best Samsung Q900TS 65" QLED 8K TV Deals | $4998 at Amazon
If you really want to go all-out, you can save $500 on this insane 8K QLED TV and be future-proofed for years while you wait for media to catch up.
Which TV should you buy on Prime Day?
A huge part of deciding on a smart TV is, well, how huge of a TV you want. The bigger the TV, the more it'll likely cost you, and the higher the chance you'll run into space constraint issues with your home setup. You might even need to buy a new entertainment center if you get an especially big TV.
Of course, size isn't the only factor. You'll also need to consider whether a great 4K TV is really a necessity; after all, how much 4K content do you really consume? That answer may soon change if you plan on picking up one of the upcoming next-gen gaming consoles, both of which put a heavy emphasis on 4K gaming, but it's a question worth asking yourself either way. It's also worth noting that streaming services like Netflix are continuing to expand their libraries of 4K content.
Speaking of (/best-video-game-consoles), you should think about how many HDMI ports you might — which really means you should think about how many devices you plan on connecting to your TV at once. My general philosophy with HDMI ports tends to be "the more, the merrier," since having three or four ports allows you to instantly switch between inputs without having to get up and rearrange your wiring, but if you only have one console or just want to use a Chromecast on occasion, this may not be such a big deal to you.
Prime Day 2020 TV Deals I'm most excited about
The 55-inch TV I bought on Prime Day a few years ago is still going strong, but I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about sizing up to a 65-inch model. I'm comfortable with Samsung's smart TV software and color profiles, and my TV is already curved, so the Samsung UN65RU7300FXZA is certainly tempting. It features newer HDR and color processing, and I think it nicely balances its price against its features, size, and resolution.
On the other hand, I've been looking at new apartments lately, and having a different layout might leave enough room to go with an even larger 75-inch TV, and LG's NanoCell 8 Series TV looks extremely compelling. It's outrageously thin at all but its base, and features four HDMI ports, which I could quickly occupy with my Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It's also a flatscreen TV, which I think looks a bit more natural than a curved TV when wall-mounted. It's still pretty pricey at $1425, but that's $375 less than it usually goes for. Maybe they'll drop the price even lower once Prime Day officially hits.
What were the best Prime Day 2019 TV deals?
TV deals are never hard to find during events like Prime Day, so last year's deals looked fairly similar to the current lineup. Samsung knocked up to $500 off of its NU6900 models, and LG discounted its B8 OLED series by a whopping $750. There were also deals on streaming sticks like the Fire TV Stick 4K, though those sales haven't reemerged just yet.
Sony also ran one of its TVs, the X830F, for half-off at just $799.99, down from $1598, as part of Amazon's Lightning Deals program. Lightning Deals are, as the name implies, quick to come and go, and there's a good chance we'll see plenty of similarly great deals this year. If none of the other deals here have won you over, that'll be the section to keep an eye on throughout Prime Day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
