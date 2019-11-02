Best 4K TVs for Disney+ Android Central 2019
As soon as Disney+ was announced, there were a lot of questions regarding what the streaming service would offer, other than the lineup of content. The company delivered by expressing that Disney+ would support videos with 4K, Ultra HD, or HDR content, providing for a great viewing experience. With that said, we have found some of the best 4K TVs you should consider if you plan on subscribing to Disney+.
- Best overall: Samsung QN55Q60 QLED 4K TV
- Built-in Chromecast: VIZIO M-Series
- Bang for the buck: TCL 55S425 4K Roku TV
- Get Fire TV: Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition
- Android TV onboard: Hisense 55H8F 4K Ultra HD TV
- Bells and whistles: Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV
- Nanocell greatness: LG Nano 8 Series TV
Best overall: Samsung QN55Q60 QLED 4K TVStaff pick
Samsung makes some of the best display panels, and the same goes for the TV lineup. The QN55Q60 4K TV not only sports 4K HDR capabilities but also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice support. There is even built-in Bixby voice along with SmartThings to connect to your existing smart home setup.
Built-in Chromecast: VIZIO M-Series
Getting support for Google Assistant is all fine and dandy, but the VIZIO M-Series steps it up a notch with a built-in Chromecast. That means you can find the latest show from Disney+ and cast it to your new VIZIO TV with ease. 4K Ultra HD is onboard, along with Dolby Vision HDR, for improved video playback.
Bang for the buck: TCL 55S425 4K Roku TV
Are you looking for something more feature-packed than a Chromecast? Then the TCL 55S425 4K TV is great as it has a built-in Roku for your smart TV needs. Disney+ will run on Roku devices, and the 55S425 offers 4K HDR picture quality, while also being compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls.
Get Fire TV: Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition
What's the point of spending extra money to stream content if you can get it built right into your TV? Amazon partnered with Toshiba to make a line of 4K HDR televisions with a Fire TV built-in. This TV includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote, along with offering 4K UHD playback with Dolby Vision included.
Android TV onboard: Hisense 55H8F 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense may not be one of the first recommendations you hear about for televisions, but the 55H8F should be. This 4K UHD TV has a built-in Android TV along with Motion Rate 240, which reduces potential lag in fast-action moments during shows and movies. The 55H8F is a fantastic value and is perfect for enjoying your new Disney+ subscription.
Bells and whistles: Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV
If money is no object, then you should look no further than the Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV. Although you won't get a built-in Chromecast or Roku, there are still plenty of smarts with the help of Bixby, Google, Alexa, and Samsung's own SmartThings smart home technology. With HDR10+, you are getting the best video playback quality possible, and Samsung aimed to improve viewing angles making it, so there isn't a bad seat in the house.
Nanocell greatness: LG Nano 8 Series TV
LG's Nano 8 Series of televisions is a bit different with its built-in Intelligent Processor, which helps to power all of the AI features such as smart home assistants. Plus, the processor helps with the picture quality, as it will help to tune your TV to match the content you are watching and provide a better viewing experience than similar options.
Enjoy the new streaming content
There are so many different televisions available on the market. It can be challenging to find one that has just about everything you could want. With the Samsung QN55Q60, those concerns can be put to rest. This television offers a QLED 4K panel with HDR10+ for an even better HDR experience than similar products. Samsung also packed plenty of smart home functionality with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby Voice, and Samsung SmartThings.
For those who want all the bells and whistles, and money is no object, look no further than the Samsung Q90 QLED Smart TV. This television offers enhanced viewing angles, Samsung's Quantum Dots technology for a better viewing experience, and an ultra-slim design that will fit in with any room decor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best accessories for your Blink security systems
Being secure is always important, but what accessories are out there that further improves your security system? Thankfully, I have just the answers for you.
The best covers and wall plates for your Nest Hello doorbell
Keep your Nest Hello protected from the elements or make it stand out one your home with a cover or a wall plate.
These smart thermostats don't require a C wire
If you're going from an older thermostat to a new smart one, you may find that your system is without a C wire. If that's the case, you can install one, pay to have one installed, or simply grab one of these smart thermostats that don't need one.